Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Indianapolis Colts

Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur gives us an up-close look at the Indianapolis Colts and how much competition they'd really be for the New York Giants this weekend.

"Win and in."

That's the New York Giants mantra this weekend as they host the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 regular-season home finale. And although the Giants have continued to dismiss talk of the playoffs, they are well aware of what's at stake.

"None of us are naïve in the sense that we don’t know if we win this game what it means," safety Julian Love said earlier this week. "That’s on the back of all of our minds, but you’ve got to stay true to what we’ve been doing all season."

For the Giants, that's preparing as though they're looking for their first win of the year rather than their first postseason berth since 2016.

So what will they be up against this weekend? Horseshoe Huddle deputy editor Jake Arthur offers a blunt (and bleak assessment) of the Giants' next opponent.

What effect did that deflating loss to the Vikings have on the Colts, and do you think it’s still carrying over to this day?

I'd love to say it was a shock to the system or a wake-up call or anything along those lines, but the truth is the Colts have been this team since Week 17 of last season. None of us can put our finger on what happened.

Offensively, they routinely come out flat and uninspired, and their ineffectiveness then trickles over and causes a gassed defense to collapse in the second half. Sadly, neither the 33 fourth-quarter points they gave up in Dallas nor surrendering the biggest comeback in NFL history in their next game will change anything.

The Giants are welcoming a doormat to their stadium on Sunday.

What are your thoughts about the decision to bench Matt Ryan for Nick Foles?

I was in favor of it for a couple of big reasons. First, Ryan has shown he can't play well consistently, regardless of whether the protection is good. Boneheaded mistakes were supposed to go out the door with Carson Wentz, but they are still a fabric of this offense. With Foles, you get Ryan's veteran experience but with a much stronger arm.

The downfield passing game has been sorely missed this season despite having pass-catchers that can make it work. The best option for them may be Sam Ehlinger due to his mobility, but it's clear that none of the three make much of a difference. The other big reason it was wise to move on from Ryan is that his $35 million cap hit for 2023 becomes guaranteed if he were injured.

What are some of the bright spots on this Colts team that the Giants should be wary of?

The Colts defense has actually been really good this season under the circumstances. As I mentioned, they fall apart when too much is put on their plate.

However, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart are a top-notch interior line tandem, and defensive ends Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, and Dayo Odeyingbo have been playing really good football lately.

Offensively, tight end Jelani Woods and wide receiver Alec Pierce, a pair of rookies, can make big plays happen at any time. They don't get the ball as often as they should.

What differences have you seen from how Jeff Saturday runs the team vs. Frank Reich, and are they better or worse after the change?

Part of this may be Saturday's influence or just finally finding the right five guys and letting them gel, but the offensive line has played better since Saturday took over. He also appears to hold guys accountable in a more blatant way, just like he did as a player.

However, he's shown plenty of inexperience at times, whether it be clock management, late-down situations, or challenge decisions. I don't know how much is Saturday's fault, but the team seems pretty checked out, which ultimately falls on the coaching staff.

The team would probably still be losing, but I can't imagine them having some of the epic collapses we've seen from them if Reich were still around.

What has been the biggest reason for the Colts collapse this year that still exists and could potentially rear its ugly head in their remaining two games?

Taking morale and such away, something you can clearly see and point the finger at is turnovers and miscommunication. They often go hand-in-hand with the Colts.

The quarterbacks have thrown far too many reckless, boneheaded interceptions, but we've also seen a ton of missed blitz pickups in pass protection and other turnovers coming from the wrong route being run or not running at the proper depth.

The defense has played winning football, but the offense is letting them down on a near-weekly basis.

Join the Giants Country Community