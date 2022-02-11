Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's Staff a Good Mix of "Old and New"

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll took his time putting together his new coaching staff, and he made certain to avoid a common pitfall some new head coaches make.

It's far too easy for a new NFL head coach relocating to a new city to work with a new team in a news conference to want to have as much familiarity as possible to ensure his success.

But not new Giants head coach Brian Daboll, who will begin his first season as an NFL head coach in the unfamiliar NFC, where the Giants reside.

In putting together his assistant coaching staff, Daboll brought along some familiar names such as Laura Young, the team's director of coaching operations, and Bobby Johnson, the offensive line coach.

But he's also hired several assistant coaches with whom he admitted to having no prior working relationship, including his three coordinators, Mike Kafka (offense) from the Chiefs, Don "Wink" Martindale (defense) from the Ravens, and Thomas McGaughey (special teams) from the Giants.

"They're all intelligent, dependable, good character, team-first people who are experts in their subject matter, can teach well and explain the details of their positions," Daboll said of his new assistants.

Daboll's approach in selecting his assistant coaches differs from that of his predecessor Joe Judge, who with maybe a handful of exceptions--McGaughey, offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, and offensive line coach Marc Colombo all come to mind--filled his initial assistant staff with people he had worked with at some point before landing with the Giants.

In Judge's case, it's certainly fair to wonder if having all that familiarity helped or hurt him. Based on how his tenure ended, the evidence points to the latter.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Brian Daboll speaks to members of the media, in East Rutherford, NJ, after being introduced as the new head coach of the NY Giants.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's Staff a Good Mix of "Old and New"

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll took his time putting together his new coaching staff, and he made certain to avoid a common pitfall some new head coaches make.

33 seconds ago
33 seconds ago
The front of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters of the New York Giants.
Play
News

Giants Confirm Several Coaching Staff Hires, Returning Coaches

New York announces most of head coach Brian Daboll's assistant coaching staff.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) talks with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the game at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LS Casey Kreiter

Of all the Giants on last year's team, the one whose name you didn't hear much if at all was long snapper Casey Kreiter. And that's a good thing for the pending UFA-to-be's chances to return.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

More New York Giants UFA Primers

Dec 5, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Korey Cunningham (79) walks off the field after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OT Korey Cunningham

1 / 5

Daboll seems to have avoided making that same mistake of loading up with the nearly two dozen assistants Judge had who, again, were people with whom he was familiar. Daboll has, instead, shown he's more open-minded to having different opinions and voices in his meeting room.

"I think what you try to do when you're putting together a staff, whether that be an offensive staff in a smaller form or the entire staff, you try to put together a group of people that will complement one another, whether that's experience, whether that's energy, whether that's detail, whether that's passion," Daboll said.

"You don't want to have a cookie-cutter approach and hire everybody that's exactly the same. I think that you have to offset blind spots."

One thing the bulk of Daboll's staff does have in common is a combination of NFL and college experience, the exception being running back coach DeAndre Smith, whose 22-year coaching career was within the college ranks.

That's worth mentioning, as one of the criticisms of Judge's former staff was he had too many guys who were new to the NFL coaching ranks on staff and who, despite being solid teachers, might not have always been able to get the most out of the veteran players.

Daboll said he was happy with the quality of people he's assembled for his new staff.

"I think there's an important part of developing a staff and bringing a staff together in terms of personality and fit, so we're happy with the guys that we've hired to this point," he said.

"I'd say we've taken our time making decisions and really being methodical with our approach. We weren't going to rush anything--just take each case day by day."

Join the Giants Country Community

Brian Daboll speaks to members of the media, in East Rutherford, NJ, after being introduced as the new head coach of the NY Giants.
Big Blue+

Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll's Staff a Good Mix of "Old and New"

33 seconds ago
The front of the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters of the New York Giants.
News

Giants Confirm Several Coaching Staff Hires, Returning Coaches

2 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants long snapper Casey Kreiter (58) talks with Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the game at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: LS Casey Kreiter

5 hours ago
Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
Film Room

What We Might Expect from Don "Wink" Martindale's Defense?

7 hours ago
Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

9 hours ago
From left linebackers coach John Egorugwu, defensive ends coach Jovan Haye, and head coach Clark Lea celebrate as their defense stops Tennessee on a fourth down near the end zone in Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
News

Giants Add Former Vanderbilt LB Coach John Egorugwu to Staff (Report)

22 hours ago
Mike Groh, wide receivers coach, during the day's Colts camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
News

Giants Hire Mike Groh as Receivers Coach (Report)

Feb 10, 2022
Nov 12, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) and wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) react in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
News

Eli Manning Happy Odell Beckham Jr Has Found Success with Rams

Feb 10, 2022