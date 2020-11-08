Cam Brown: How the Giants' "$70 Million Talent" is Cashing in on His Opportunities

Steve Austin, eat your heart out.

That’s right, the fictitious Austin, better known in television lore as The Six Million Dollar Man, might have been state-of-the-art for his time, but the Giants have on their roster a young linebacker by the name of Cam Brown, the Giants sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State, whom special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said last month has $70 million worth of talent inside of him just waiting to be tapped into.