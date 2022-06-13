Skip to main content

CBS Sports Reveals This Giants Player as Its Under-the-Radar Choice

Second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson is in a prime spot to have a breakout season after missing most of his rookie campaign.

There is a lot expected of the New York Giants' revamped roster this coming season, but one player, in particular, is thought to be the team's biggest player that's currently flying under the radar.

CBS Sports' Patrik Walker named second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson as the Giants' most likely candidate to emerge as the "under-the-radar candidate, noting:

Another who couldn't realize his potential early on due to injury was Robinson, missing roughly half of his rookie year due to it, but his return was met with a lot of reps as he was looked upon to ramp up quickly due to injury to his defensive compatriots. It was a challenge to see exactly what Robinson can be at the NFL level, based upon the roller coaster that was his rookie campaign, but his collegiate tape helps provide perspective in identifying his potential -- of which there is aplenty. And with James Bradberry now gone, look for newly hired head coach Brian Daboll to turn to Robinson early and often, a plan that could lead him to a breakout season in 2022 or very near it.

Walker's choice comes as no surprise after it became increasingly obvious what the team plans for the former UCF star in 2022. Robinson, based on his spring workload--he was one of several players sporting a red medical jersey, so his team reps were limited--is indeed currently the leading candidate to replace James Bradberry as the starting outside cornerback.

At Central Florida, Robinson played 1,152 of his 1,683 defensive snaps in the slot and only 292 snaps on the outside, but most of those slot snaps came in his final season. 

Overall, he finished his college career having allowed 63 of 113 pass targets to be completed (55.8 percent) for 665 yards (332 yards after catch), and six touchdowns, with three interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

Playing mostly in the slot during the 2019-2020 seasons, Robinson allowed 43 of 80 pass targets (53.7 percent) to be completed for 446 yards (186 yards after catch) and four touchdowns, with three interceptions.

While Robinson's size (6-foot-1) makes him an attractive option in the slot where opposing offenses are getting craftier regarding their usage of bigger players in that spot, most of the bigger, more physical receivers in the game still line up on the outside.

Robinson, who came to the Giants with a reputation of being able to play a physical press-man cover type of game, actually played more snaps outside than in the slot (149 to 92) when he finally was cleared medically to play last season. He did well, allowing 57.1 percent of the pass targets against him (16 of 28) to be completed for 153 yards (61 yards after catch) and one touchdown, with two pass breakups.

That he's the early favorite to replace Bradberry on the outside comes as no surprise.

"I think putting him outside will simplify his world and let him play fast," said defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson earlier this spring. "I'm excited to see what he does out there."

Robinson has been embracing the opportunity and even sees an advantage to playing on the outside.

"Just being in the slot, there's more green to work with," he said. "Us being DBs, the sideline is our friend."

Robinson, who missed most of his rookie season while recovering from a core muscle injury, just needs to stay healthy and on the field to fulfill Walker's prophecy.

