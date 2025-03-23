Chauncey Golston: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
The New York Giants' defensive line was not bad last season, but it was not a high-quality unit. There were too many inconsistencies, and you could point to two reasons for that: a lack of quality depth and flexible options.
So, to correct that, the Giants signed former Cowboys defensive lineman Chauncey Golston in free agency. Golston is a versatile defensive lineman who had his best season as a pro in 2024.
He recorded multiple career highs that year, including 56 tackles and 5.5 sacks. With Azeez Ojulari leaving for Philadelphia in free agency, Golston will not only seek to replace that production but also provide the Giants with another interior rusher when needed.
Let's look closer at the good, the great, and the ugly of the versatile defensive lineman’s game.
The Good: Interior Pass Rush Motor
Being an interior pass rusher is not always easy because you have to deal with a lot of traffic in the trenches–a bunch of bodies trying to do whatever they can to keep you away from the quarterback.
You deal with double teams from guards and running backs looking to remove your legs with a cut block.
A live interior rush rep can feel a lot like the ball inside a pinball machine, where you’re knocked around repeatedly just to reach a certain destination that you usually never reach.
Golston has shown the ability to be a relentless pass rusher on the interior when he is locked in. He has the power and long arms to explode and jolt the blocker back on their heels and the athleticism to collapse the pocket.
The video clip above shows him pressing the edge of an offensive lineman and forcing through the line. This technique is especially effective when there are other effective rushers nearby.
The Great: Versatility and Athleticism
The best thing about Golston's game is that he provides value at multiple positions. He lines up outside as a wide nine technique, he will line up in a head-up four technique over the tackle, and he will line up inside as a three-technique on the outside edge of the guard.
Yes, he has power, but he's also athletic. He can hunt the quarterback, or he can chase the running back. He is athletic enough to protect the edge and get to toss running plays, perimeter screens, or even short passes to his side.
During his time with Dallas, Golston displayed this versatility. Being on a team with multiple edge rushers will teach you the value of variety, and he did.
In the above series of clips, notice how he can disrupt multiple facets of the game from various spots. He's laying big hits downfield, slowing down backs and receivers to allow help, and getting the ball carrier to the ground.
The Ugly: Slow Reaction on the Snap
Something that plagued Golston quite a bit was how slow his reaction to the snap was. It did not happen all the time, but it happened enough to notice, making me start looking for it in film.
Sometimes, it's that half-second you miss that can cost you a sack or get you washed in run defense. That is why reaction time is so important.
As a pass rusher, that slight delay might make your first couple of steps feel labored and not explosive, so even if you get the engine running, the quarterback has already reached their depth and is scanning options.
By the time you return there, the quarterback has already delivered the pass. It is frustrating to be consistently a little too late and even more annoying when you have nobody to blame but yourself.
In the run game, that half-second delay will allow an offensive lineman to cover you up before you can be the aggressor.
You can’t shoot and lock your arms or explode out of your stance to neutralize their forward movement. Doing so will result in being knocked back off the line of scrimmage.
Coach’s Corner
The worst thing a player can do is go somewhere new and try to become something they are not.
The Giants have two edge rushers with the ability to record over ten sacks per season. Golston does not need to come in and replace them.
If he embraces the role as an interior rusher next to Dexter Lawrence II, he has an opportunity for success when the other three rushers flush the quarterback to him.
He can help improve the run defense on first and second downs and be a force in the middle. It will be up to him to embrace those roles and not consider them backup positions but specialized assignments.
