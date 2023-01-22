Do Giants and Daniel Jones Have a Long-term Future Together?

Daniel Jones has been cryptic about whether he wants to be a Giant for life. Here is what he said as the Giants packed up their lockers for the long off-season ahead on Sunday.

Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of takeaways from Giants' Exit Day (also known as "Baggy Day" in which we review what was said and offer some thoughts about what it means for the short and long-term.

New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones, who is headed for unrestricted free agency this off-season barring a new deal being reached before then, shed little light after Saturday's game about his plans.

On Sunday, he stuck to the same script but shed little light after choosing his words carefully regarding his future with the Giants.

"I think right now, more than anything, I'm thinking about this year and this team and the guys and how grateful I am to be a part of it. I enjoy being here--I have nothing but love and respect for this organization. I'd love to be back, but we'll see. There's a business side to it too, so very grateful to be here and be a part of it. It's a business."

Jones did reveal that he and the Giants are not close to reaching an extension, as was reported a few weeks ago by WFAN.

What does this all mean for the giants? How will things play out?

Pat's Perspectives:

Before I give my thoughts, I'm reminded of one of my first encounters with Jones at the 2019 scouting combine. I remember visiting with him at his podium and asking him if he had meetings set up with the Giants. Jones was tight-lipped then refusing to disclose what teams expressed interest in him, and that hasn't changed when it comes to business matters.

Anyway, several weeks ago, when Jones revealed that his reps and the Giants hadn't had bye-week discussions about his contract, I wondered if perhaps either a decision hadn't been made or if the Giants were more concerned about getting some parameters for the Saquon Barkley and Julian Love deals, which were two contract extensions discussed.

Now I'm starting to wonder if Jones's reluctance to say anything, as Barkley has done since Saturday night, might have to do with the fact that he knows he might have options if he explores the market.

I wonder how much DeShaun Watson's fully guaranteed deal might play into this equation. Several teams around the NFL need starting quarterbacks next season--Carolina, Washington, Las Vegas, Tampa Bay, New Orleans all come to mind. And not all of those teams will be able to draft a blue-chip prospect.

Jones would be foolish not to explore his options on the open market, which could be why he's playing his cards close to the vest.

At the same time, Jones is coming off one consistently solid season under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Although he had his stellar season despite some talent deficiencies, one might think it would behoove him to return to the Giants, even if it's on a short-term deal (three years) where if he out-performs the deal, they could always rip it up and extend him for longer and more money.

That would be the scenario I anticipate happening. I think the two sides would like to continue working together. But it has to make sense for both to do so.

I would be surprised if the Giants don't have to resort to using the franchise tag to keep suitors away from Jones in free agency, which is why getting Barkley done as quickly as possible will be key.

