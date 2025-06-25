Does NFL Analyst's Suggestion for NY Giants’ QB Situation Makes Sense?
This time of year, it’s not just the temperatures outside that are rising but also the hot takes from analysts obligated to keep the discussion going during the dead period on the NFL calendar.
The latest hot take comes courtesy of Mark Schlereth, the former Washington and Denver offensive lineman turned broadcaster. In an appearance on Breakfast Ball on FS1, Schlereth suggested that the New York Giants should cut quarterback Russell Wilson and start rookie Jaxson Dart.
Schlereth, who called the move a “rip the Band-Aid” scenario, compared the Giants situation to that of Denver’s last year when the Broncos cut Wilson and then drafted and rolled with rookie Bo Nix, who took the team to the playoffs.
Truth be told, it’s not the same situation. For one, the Broncos cut Wilson, who was not a fit for what Broncos head coach Sean Payton was looking for, well before they drafted Nix, whereas the Giants drafted Dart after having built up the quarterback room with Wilson and Jameis Winston.
And while no one is thinking of Wilson as a long-term answer beyond this year, his presence, as well as Winston’s, was intended to provide Dart with an opportunity to sit, acclimate, and work on any deficiencies in his game (such as learning how to avoid a sack).
The Giants, remember, rushed former starter Daniel Jones into the lineup back in 2019 before he was ready, and that move set off an odyssey that didn’t end well for the team or Jones’s career with Big Blue. It didn’t help that Jones also didn't have a solid structure or supporting cast around him, nor did the constant change in coaches help either.
Dart won’t have to worry about that. The supporting cast is much better today than what Jones had. Head coach Brian Daboll, who personally lobbied for Dart, is likely going to be here next year, barring a complete meltdown in the locker room.
And as Schlereth noted, the Giants are not favored to win the Super Bowl this year anyway, so there’s no pressure to flip any switches at the most important position.
The key for Dart is to not rush him. As he shows progress toward being ready for full-time starting duty, perhaps consideration will be given to moving him ahead of Winston on the depth chart so that he would be eligible to relieve Wilson in games that end up lopsided, just so Dart can get live reps.
But to rip the bandage off now and put the kid out there before he’s ready makes zero sense and would only lead to a potential repeat of history that the Giants undoubtedly don’t want to relive.