Early Odds Set for Giants' 2025 Win Total
While the New York Giants have had a very favorable offseason ahead of organized team activities, the wide consensus is that the team still has a lot to prove before anyone can get excited about their chances for the 2025 season.
That is understandable, as we just witnessed the Giants orchestrate one of their most embarrassing seasons in their 100-year history. They held the NFL's worst offense and lost a league-high 14 games, including seven of their eight games in the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium.
However, the Giants have had quite a successful run through the roster-building portion of the spring. They addressed their quarterback position by adding two veterans, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, in free agency and trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss product Jaxson Dart with the 25th overall pick.
The rest of the Giants' draft class, headlined by edge rusher Abdul Carter, looks very promising on paper as well, as they filled a variety of needs with a slim ration of picks. With bright faces on both sides of the ball, expectations may start to rise a little bit from another basement-level year for New York.
That is the trend for some new opening future odds at BetMGM for the 2025 NFL season. The sportsbook features a slight uptick in the projected win total for the Giants at 5.5 victories following the NFL Draft.
The latest win total projection is two wins higher than some other lines featured on different sportsbooks, where the Giants were expected to post another sub-four-win campaign and remain among the league's bottom five teams.
To be fair, that was before the Giants had any decent answer at their quarterback position, which saw only Tommy DeVito return as an exclusive rights free agent. Once Wilson, who Brian Daboll said would be the team's starting arm with Winston backing him up, arrived, the odds jumped up to 4.5 wins in some places, and this is the highest mark it has reached.
The Giants' upcoming schedule will be a behemoth as they welcome both the NFC North and AFC West opponents and their traditional division rivals. That stretch will feature visits to East Rutherford by offensively gifted teams such as the Eagles, 49ers, and the Super Bowl runner-ups in the Kansas City Chiefs.
Still, it will take a whole team effort for the Giants to scrape out six wins, which would be the bare minimum to signal improvement from the previous year.
The regime received a mandate from team co-owner John Mara to find out how to win more contests and play competitive football, and the outcome could decide what leadership is around for the future.
With an upgraded offense led by Wilson, who finished 22nd in passing production with 2,100+ yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions in 11 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the offense should be more explosive as Wilson will want to thread it to his arsenal of vertical targets in Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton. He'll have two dynamic tight ends to find over the seam in Theo Johnson and rookie Thomas Fidone II to elevate the intermediate-range offense.
Doubtless, pouring on the points won't be as easy a feat for Giants opponents, either. They have four solid pass rushers up front, with Abdul Carter joining Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux on the edge.
One can't discount Schoen's deals to recruit Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland, which will strengthen the secondary, a constant target for elite wide receivers to put on a show.
No matter how one looks at it, the Giants' new roster, assembled over the past couple of months, makes the early line not impossible.
For a team predicted to be mediocre in 2025, covering six wins or more would speak to the great job the regime has done in its attempt to produce a rebound year as the Giants saw just three seasons ago.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
