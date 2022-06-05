Skip to main content

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: WR C.J. Board

Will C.J. Board's special teams experience give him the competitive edge in earning a roster spot?

Receiver C.J. Board has spent the past two seasons with the New York Giants after one year in Jacksonville. Originally an undrafted free agent signed by the Ravens out of Chattanooga, Board spent the next year trying to make the Ravens, Titans, and Browns rosters before finding his way on the field with the Jaguars.

He was a three-sport athlete in high school (football, basketball, and baseball) and a two-time all-state receiver for West Creek High School in Clarksville, Tennessee. Board chose to stay in-state for college and became a standout at Chattanooga. He was sixth all-time in receptions when he finished his collegiate career.

Board has also recorded a reception in 30 straight games during his college career, including 47 career starts for the Mocs. He was a second-team All-SoCon performer at receiver and as a punt returner on special teams.

What He Brings

New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board (18) makes a catch against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford.

Board, who saw his season end early last year after suffering a broken arm in Week 6, has not been much of a factor as a receiver, only garnering a little less than 20 percent of the offensive snaps over the past two seasons.

He has seen his special teams snaps increase from 23 percent in his first season in New York to 51 percent in his second season, contributing as a gunner and return specialist, among other roles. He also averaged 25 yards per return as a kick returner over the last two seasons.

Board falls into the mold of other receivers who turned into special teams wizards over the years, like Russell Shepard, who spent his final season with the Giants before a foot injury finally forced his retirement.

Receivers tend to make some of the better special teams members in the league because they can navigate traffic at high speeds.

 

His Contract

C.J. Board, of the New York Giants, runs with the ball for the punt return against the New England Patriots.

Board signed a one-year $990,000 contract with the Giants this off-season which includes a $25,000 workout bonus. No guaranteed money is attached to his contract, the total deal accounting for .48 percent of the total cap.

If he were cut, the Giants would only be on the hook for the workout bonus, assuming Board met the criteria to earn it. The contract is less than the $1,020,000 contract he signed last off-season.

Roster Projection/Expectations

New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board (18) returns in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.

This summer, the Giants have a crowded receiver room who can contribute on offense and special teams. Board, who was solid as a special teams performer, isn't necessarily assured of a return engagement with the Giants. Still, as previously noted, the X-factor will be how much he can contribute on special teams.

It's also worth noting that many draft picks and undrafted free agents will have to add value to special teams. If Board, who has done well as a gunner, can continue to add value in that role, he could survive the Turk.

