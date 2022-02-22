Skip to main content
Giants 2022 UFA Primer: DB Nate Ebner

Nate Ebner was a favorite of the previous coaching staff. But did he show enough to warrant sticking around with the new staff?

 

Nate Ebner, DB

Height: 6’0”
Weight: 215 lbs.
Age: 33
NFL Exp.: 10 seasons
College: Ohio State

The New York Giants signed defensive back/special teamer Nate Ebner as a free agent in 2020 to a one-year, $2 million-dollar deal. After a solid showing over 16 games played and 326 snaps on special teams in 2020, the Giants decided to bring Ebner back on another one-year deal in 2021.

Ebner didn’t see the field much this season due to nagging knee and ankle injuries that eventually landed him on IR late last November. Despite only recording one snap as a defensive back against the Rams in Week 6, Ebner was able to take part in 133 snaps on special teams. However, following Week 7, Ebner did not play a single game for the rest of the season.

2021 Recap

Since Ebner was pretty banged up, he didn’t have a lot to show for in 2021. And with the Giants having all of their best defensive secondary weapons they needed in place for the majority of the season, Ebner was barely used in that regard and was mainly allocated for special teams reps.

Though Ebner didn’t log in anywhere near an entire season of work, the notable edge, he used to possess as a special teamer has increasingly dwindled ever since he was selected second-team All-Pro in 2016 for special teams with the New England Patriots. That season, Ebner had himself 14 special teams tackles in 358 snaps.

In 2020, Ebner had five special teams tackles in 326 snaps, to only follow up with only two special teams tackles in 133 snaps in 2021. Ever since he left the Patriots, Ebner hasn’t looked the same and very well could have hit his peak early on in his career.

Why Giants Should Keep Him

Despite his drop in productivity as a special teamer, Ebner is a good veteran to have on this team. Over his 10-year career, he has been a part of three Super Bowl Champion teams and has proven how lethal he can be on special teams.

Because the Giants aren’t swimming with great special teamers and lack the depth in that regard, it would be worthwhile for them to bring Ebner back to another one-year, prove-it deal. Not only would such a deal likely fit their budget, but the Giants special teams could use the extra boost in talent.

Why Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

Although Ebner is only 33, he’s not getting any younger. And over the last five years, he has increasingly illustrated that his best days could very well be behind him and has struggled to remotely replicate the previous success he achieved in New England.

In addition, the Giants have no need for him in their defensive secondary. Following a handful of injuries that kept him away from the field, Ebner’s role as a whole on special teams has grown relatively small and become replaceable with other bright spots on the team.

Keep or Dump?

Unless the Giants have some wiggle room with their cap space to boost their depth on special teams, they are better off moving on from Ebner.

Since 2016, Ebner's production has slowly declined. And since he's not a core piece one can plug into the defense, combined with recent injury setbacks that sidelined him for more than half of the 2021 season, re-signing Ebner is a risk that’s not worth taking for the Giants.

