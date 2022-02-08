Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OG Will Hernandez

The Giants need to revamp their offensive line, but should Will Hernandez should be a part of that rebuild?

Will Hernandez, OG

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 327 lbs.

Age: 26

NFL Exp.: 4 seasons

College: UTEP

The New York Giants selected will Hernandez in the second round of the 2018 draft, No. 34th overall. He was signed to a four-year, rookie contract that totaled just under $7.5 million, which included a signing bonus of nearly $3.5 million.

During his four-year tenure with the Giants, Hernandez displayed signs of potential and was a consistent presence. In both 2018 and 2019, he started all 16 games. However, following seven starts in 2020, Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 and missed three games as a result.

The Giants inserted rookie left guard Shane Lemieux into his starting left guard position during Hernandez's absence. But once Hernandez was healthy, he did not start any of the remaining six games of the season and did not record more than 26 snaps a game.

In 2021, Hernandez managed to start all 17 games but did so from the right guard position, a spot he played from for the first time in his NFL career.

2021 Recap

The 2021 season for Hernandez is one that he’s probably going to want to forget. In 2018 and 2019, he mustered pass-blocking efficiency percentiles surpassing 97. He also only allowed a total of seven sacks. But in 2021, Hernandez conceded just as many sacks and finished tied for fourth in sacks by all guards (with John Miller of Carolina).

He also tied teammate Nate Solder for a team-high 36 pressure quarterbacks allowed. Hernandez was also first on the team with eight penalties conceded.

Although he was playing exclusively from the right guard position for the first time as a pro, Hernandez struggled to find his groove and develop a consistent level of reliability on the offensive line.

Hernandez posted a 98% or higher pass-blocking efficiency rating in six of the first 16 games he started, even going two straight game weeks (first against the Saints and then against the Cowboys) without allowing a single pressure. But this was the same guard that conceded two sacks in one game twice this season and found himself committing three penalties against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.

Why Giants Should Keep Him

The perks of re-signing Hernandez come down to his youth and the strengths he can potentially maximize under the new offensive approach of head coach Brian Daboll. Hernandez is just 26 years old and has shown he has some intriguing attributes. His youth could appeal to the new regime if for no other reason than to pad their depth.

Why Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

Hernandez may want a steeper payday to provide some stability. Considering the Giants are near dead-last in the league in salary cap space, Hernandez might be too expensive to bring back. Even if the Giants had enough money to re-sign him, just how worthwhile would it be to bring back a guard that has only gotten worse as his career progressed and who also hit career lows in key categories last season?

Keep or Dump?

The Giants have been patient with Hernandez throughout his rookie contract in allowing him to develop. From the penalties to the pressures allowed, Hernandez did not prove he should be a starter moving forward last season, and unless he's willing to return as a backup for backup money, it’s best if the Giants move on from him.

