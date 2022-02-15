Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OT Nate Solder

Nate Solder proved to be a very good teammate and veteran leader. But his best days as an offensive tackle are well behind this free-agent-to-be.

Nate Solder, OT

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 325 lbs.

Age: 33

NFL Exp.: 10 seasons

College: Colorado

The New York Giants signed Nate Solder as a free agent in March 2018 to a four-year, $62 million-dollar deal that included a signing bonus of $16 million. At the time, this contract made Solder the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL.

Over his four-year tenure with the Giants, Solder provided a consistent presence, starting 16 games in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Due to COVID-19, Solder opted out of 2020.

2021 Recap

Though Solder was mostly available, he struggled to provide the consistency guarding the edge that he demonstrated in previous seasons as a New England Patriot.

Solder led the team in pressures (36), finished second in sacks allowed (6), and tied in second in total hits (7) as well. In addition, his pass-blocking efficiency rating on the year (96.1 percent) dropped below his career average (96.3 percent).

More New York Giants UFA Primers Giants 2022 UFA Primer: TE Levine Toilolo 1 / 8

Why Should Giants Keep Him

Experience is something you cannot buy in this league, and the two-time Super Bowl champion provides plenty of that.

In addition, following his worst season to date in 2019, where he conceded a career-high 11 sacks, 56 pressures, and averaged 3.5 pressures per game, Solder did improve significantly in 2021, giving up just six sacks in 36 pressures while yielding only 2.25 pressures per game.

After taking all of 2020 off, Solder only missed one game due to COVID last year (Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles) and was otherwise durable. With a young offensive line set to take shape, Solder could provide a veteran presence to this group of linemen the Giants are expected to add in the draft.

Why Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

Solder is turning 34 in April and hasn’t demonstrated improvement with age. Though his numbers were down from a dreadful 2019 performance, Solder was still among the team's top-two in sacks and pressures over 2021.

The Giants made him the highest-paid offensive linemen in the NFL back in 2018, but he managed to fall short of living up to those expectations, making it time for the Giants to start anew.

Keep or Dump?

Before the 2021 season, the Giants amended Solder’s contract to make 2022 a voidable year. That void kicks in on February 16, three days after the Super Bowl, as per the terms of Solder's amended contract, since Solder is still technically on the Giants' roster.

This year in the NFL draft, the Giants have both the 5th and 7th overall picks, one of which will most likely be allocated towards a new starting tackle that can complement Andrew Thomas. As such, Solder's days as a Giant are probably over.

Join the Giants Country Community