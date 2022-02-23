Skip to main content
Giants 2022 UFA Primer: WR/PR Dante Pettis

Dante Pettis was once the best return specialist in college football. But will this new coaching staff, whose special teams coordinator (Thomas McGaughey) remains the same, want to give Pettis another chance?

Dante Pettis, WR/PR

Height: 6’1”
Weight: 195 lbs.
Age: 26
NFL Exp.: 4 seasons
College: Washington

The New York Giants acquired wide receiver Dante Pettis off waivers following his release from the 49ers midway through the 2020 season. In 2021, the Giants signed Pettis to their practice squad before eventually promoting him to their 53-man roster.

Unfortunately for Pettis, he contracted COVID-19 which he later admitted had such an effect on his stamina that he couldn't contribute at a level he thought himself capable of contributing.

Because the Giants wide receiver unit was so deep this season, Pettis didn’t receive any snaps on offense until Week 6 against the Rams. Although Pettis played in the next two games against the Panthers and the Chiefs, he suffered a shoulder injury pursuing a muffed punt against the Chiefs that ended his season.

2021 Recap

In his first game after being called up from the practice squad, Pettis reeled in five receptions on eleven targets for a total of 48 yards. The following week against the Panthers, Pettis delivered his best outing of the season, catching all five of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown.

However, the following week against the Chiefs, Pettis only logged in one snap on offense before getting hurt. Following C.J. Board’s injury against the Rams, Pettis took over some of the returning duties on special teams and completed five returns before his season-ending shoulder injury.

