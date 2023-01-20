Giants-Eagles Divisional Round Tickets in High Demand on Secondary Market

Want to see the Giants try to knock off the Eagles? It's going to cost a pretty penny to do so!

As the stakes grow higher, so does the demand for game tickets on the secondary market.

According to SI Tickets, Saturday's divisional playoff round between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles has an average get-in ticket price of $719. The maximum get-in price is $2,818.

Those rates are second behind the game between the 49ers and Cowboys, where the average get-in price is $1,139, and the maximum get-in is $5,751.

By comparison, the two AFC games are more affordable. The average get-in ticket price for the AFC Divisional Round game between Jacksonville and host Kansas City on Saturday is $494, and the maximum get-in price is $1,671.

In Sunday's Bengals-Bills game, the average get-in ticket price is $398, the lowest get-in price among the four divisional-round games. The maximum get-in price is $1,684.

The NFC East has enjoyed a unique run this year in which all four teams finished at .500 or better and were all in the playoff race until late in the season.

Washington is the only one of the four division teams that failed to qualify for the postseason. And after this weekend, another of the three remaining NFC East contenders will be packing up for the off-season.

