New York doesn't want a repeat of Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson's big game against them from a few weeks ago.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale probably said it best when asked about Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson a few weeks ago.

"He's one of the top-two receivers in this league," Martindale said, adding, "And he's not number two."

Jefferson proved the seasoned defensive coordinator correct, as his defense had very few answers for the NFL's 2022 receiving yardage leader (1,809). In the regular-season meeting with the Vikings on Christmas Eve, Jefferson caught 12 of 16 pass targets for a team-leading 133 yards and a touchdown.

According to Pro Football Focus, cornerback Fabian Moreau, who drew the assignment of guarding Jefferson, was victimized the most. Moreau allowed the receiver to catch seven of nine pass targets for 78 yards and the touchdown. Slot cornerback Darnay Holmes was also victimized by Jefferson, who caught two of three pass targets against him for 21 yards.

"I played him in college, so I know all the things that he can do," said safety Xavier McKinney. "He can single-handedly take over a game.

"He’s just a special route runner, catches a lot of crazy catches, and he’s just a tough matchup when he’s going against anybody. You’ve got to make sure that you’re on your p’s and q’s when you’re facing him."

The Giants were without their top cornerback, Adoree' Jackson, and without McKinney in that game. McKinney is expected to play in the upcoming Wild Card matchup, but Jackson is still a question mark while he looks to ramp up his wind and his comfort level since spraining his knee in Week 11.

Jackson refused to say if he would be playing for sure on Sunday, though McKinney told reporters that he was confident his teammate would be out there. Regardless, guarding Jefferson is no easy task, but safety Julian Love believes that slowing him down starts with one basic step.

"We’ve got to know where he is at all times," he said. "We’ve been saying he’s a top two receiver, and he’s not two. He’s the real deal, and the stats prove it. He’s a guy you’ve got to account for at all times."

Giants and head coach Brian Daboll know that Jefferson is so good that, at best, all they can hope for is to slow him down.

"There’s not a lot of teams or a lot of players that can just stop him. He’s one of the best in the league," Daboll said. "He’s a dynamic player. He has got a lot of production. He’s an exceptional route runner. He’s a very tough player to defend."

Might the Giants just let Jefferson have his receiving yards and instead focus on stopping the Vikings' other weapons?

"I think we just try to put a plan together that we think is best for competing against their offense," Daboll said.

"They have a lot of good players on their offense. (Vikings tight end T.J.) Hockenson killed us. So, (Vikings Kirk) Cousins is an excellent quarterback. (Vikings running back Dalvin) Cook can take it the distance. We’re going to have to play a really good, sound defensive game."

