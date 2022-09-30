Skip to main content

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Reflects on NFL Regular-Season Debut

New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux reflected on his NFL regular-season debut and what's still to come for him and the Giants defense.

New York Giants rookie outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux finally got his first action in the NFL Monday night after being sidelined for the first two games of the season with a knee injury and found it to be a significantly different experience from college. 

"I would say that you’re not Superman," Thibodeaux said when asked about what he learned from playing in his first regular-season game. "There are times where you want to be the reason we win, there are times where you want to be the guy, and you’ve got to realize that the game isn’t played like that. There are 11 people for a reason; it’s a team sport for a reason. So just make sure that you contribute as much as you can and to the best of your ability given the circumstances."

Not being Superman is something Thibodeaux admitted to having to come to terms with. At the University of Oregon, the Los Angeles native sought to make every play he could while on the field and, in fact, developed into a playmaker.  

While his transition to the NFL has been mostly smooth, Thibodeaux is perhaps getting a better grasp on how sometimes he can influence a play's outcome rather than be directly responsible for it.

"When you say ‘Be the Superman,’ I wouldn’t take it as a mindset because, for me, l still feel like I can make every play on the field," Thibodeaux said. "But it’s more of an understanding of how the game is played. You’re not just going against the other players on the field; you’re going against a coordinator, you’re going against a team, you’re going against people who do this and have been doing this for a living. 

"It’s understandable that there are schemes and ways to isolate players or take them out, to do whatever. So, just me understanding that it’s a lot bigger than it was before, and it’s a lot more detailed, and it’s a lot more time taken within the schemes of offenses and things like that."

On Monday, the Giants' defense was unable to get to the quarterback or stop the Cowboys in the run game. Thibodeaux was asked about that showing and was, for the most part, upbeat.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Behind Enemey Lines - Chicago Bears - Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) hands off the ball against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Houston 23-20.
Play
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Chicago Bears

Bear Digest publisher Gene Chamberlain answers five burning questions about the Chicago

By Patricia Traina
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) laughs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Play
News

New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Some Positive Developments

Some players are trending upward on the Giants' latest injury report.

By Patricia Traina
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward (55) and New York Giants defensive end Henry Mondeaux (96) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Giants' Defense Looking for Tighter Performance vs. Chicago Bears

The Giants defense had some struggles on Monday night, but they're hoping to fix the issues and come out swinging against the Chicago Bears.

By Gene Clemons

"I feel like it was a pretty good game given the circumstances," he said when asked about his performance on which he was on a pitch count. "So, I don’t think anything’s missing. 

"I think that for a rookie, there can’t be rust. It’s just new," said defensive coordinator Wink Martindale of Thibodeaux's showing. "He hasn’t practiced that much since the injury. He’s done a lot of rehab, but he hasn’t done a lot of 11-on-11 work.

"I think it’s going to continue to get better," Martindale added. "I saw it in practice last week, but the week prior when we didn’t play him, that’s when I think he told you guys he was going to play that week, you didn’t see it. I think it’s just going to continue to build as he goes."

Not only will Thibodeaux continue to get better, but the hope is the defense will rebound from something of an off-night against Dallas.

"As far as the team, I feel like we could’ve executed at a higher level in the run defense," Thibodeaux said. "I think that kind of got away from us. Individually, I feel like I could’ve executed more, but health-wise, I feel confident in being able to deliver on the field."

Looking forward, the Giants will host a Chicago Bears team that so far has placed a heavy emphasis on the running game. Thibodeaux said stopping the run would be key.

"I think every game when you look at it, it’s about stopping the run," Thibodeaux said. "Once you can turn it into a drop-back game, you have the advantage. So, given that we gave up a lot of run yards last game, we’re focusing on stopping the run, and we’re going to harp on making sure we have good fits, good technique, and play true to our fundamentals."

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Behind Enemey Lines - Chicago Bears - Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) hands off the ball against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Chicago defeated Houston 23-20.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Chicago Bears

By Patricia Traina
Jul 29, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (99) laughs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
News

New York Giants Week 4 Injury Report: Some Positive Developments

By Patricia Traina
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward (55) and New York Giants defensive end Henry Mondeaux (96) during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants' Defense Looking for Tighter Performance vs. Chicago Bears

By Gene Clemons
Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (4) celebrates a defensive play in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 4: First Look at Chicago Bears’ Defense

By Brandon Olsen
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Is It Time for Giants to Get Darius Slayton More Involved in the Offense?

By Patricia Traina
Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 4: First Look at Chicago Bears’ Offense

By Stephen Lebitsch
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Four Sequences That Mattered Most in Giants' Loss to Cowboys

By Gene Clemons
New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) and guard Shane Lemieux (66) stretch at the end of the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
News

Giants Andrew Thomas Shares the Advice He Gave to Evan Neal

By Patricia Traina