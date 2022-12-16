Giants Must Find Fix for Struggling Run Defense

The New York Giants have struggled against the run all season long. Why is that, how bad has it been and how do they fix it?

Everything.

That's what New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will say if you ask him what his unit needs to work on.

But like any multifaceted operation, some aspects are weaker than others. And for the Giants, who have allowed opponents an average of 149.7 rushing yards per game (29th) and 5.36 rushing yards per play (31st), the most glaring of things this year has been the run defense.

"I think there’s a multitude of things that we’re working on to try to remedy that," said defensive coordinator Wink Martindale on Thursday when asked if there was a recurring issue with the run defense he's identified.

"I don’t think it’s just always on the edges. I think there’s some right up the middle that we’ve had some issues with."

Indeed, it seems no matter where opponents attack the Giants via the ground game, they've found success, as the chart below indicates.

Giants average rushing yardage allowed per offensive line hole. NFL GSIS

Part of the problem has been the inability of players to get off their blocks and into holes. If, for example, linebackers are getting washed out of the play at the second level and can't get up to fill the holes closer to the line of scrimmage, that's a problem.

It's also a problem if the linebackers lack the foot speed necessary to force rushers toward either sideline, where a defensive back might be nearby to finish the job.

Missed tackles are yet another issue. Of the Giants' 89 missed tackles so far this season, total tackles, 54 have come from the run defense, and 17 of those misses from the inside linebackers, the missed tackles either coming thanks to poor angles or a failure to wrap up the ball carrier.

Injuries certainly haven't helped matters. Leonard Williams, who per Pro Football Focus is just behind team leader Dexter Lawrence in terms of run defense rankings, has missed four games so far due to injury.

Other top run defenders on the Giants defense include cornerback Aaron Robinson, who landed on injured reserve earlier this year, and cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who has been sidelined with a sprained knee for multiple games.

When these players are replaced by teammates who aren't as athletic or mobile, that typically leads to disaster.

"It’s like one of those things when you start working on it, you’re plugging the dike," Martindale said when asked about fixing the run defense. "I’m running out of fingers and toes to plug the dike."

The cavalry isn't about to come riding in to help the Giants fix this problem, as the roster is what it is. At best, the Giants, who will have a healthier salary cap picture next year and who will be getting back promising inside linebacker Darian Beavers from a torn ACL, can look to supplement what they have at inside linebacker by adding more speed to the position.

For the time being, all Martindale can do is one thing.

"We’re just going to continue to work at it and try to get better and play better defense, coach better defense, and go attack this team just like we do every Sunday," he said.

