Giants Need Sharper Pass Blocking Ahead of Playoff Run

Offensive line play has been a hot-button topic for the New York Giants for many years. Throughout that time, general managers have tried drafting and acquiring offensive line talent through free agency. However, no combination has provided the Giants with a sustainable top-tier offensive line for their quarterback to operate in and their running back to run through.

New general manager Joe Schoen went to work in his first off-season signing multiple linemen, including center Jon Feliciano and right guard Mark Glowinski. He also took Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick to play opposite Andrew Thomas. He selected a couple of Tar Heel linemen, Joshua Ezeudu with their first third-round pick and Marcus McKethan with their third fifth-round selection (both rookies seeing their respective seasons end early due to injuries).

While the offensive line, mixed in with a healthy Saquon Barkley and a run-empowered Daniel Jones, has yielded an impressive rushing attack, the pass protection has struggled throughout this season. The Giants are fourth in rushing yards and 26th in passing yards this season.

Yes, there have been a lot of injuries to the receiving corps, but those that have stepped in to replace the injured Sterling Shepard and Wan’Dale Robinson have performed well. The rebirth of Darius Slayton after many had written him off has been fantastic to watch. The emergence of Isaiah Hodges over the last five games and Richie James returning to the form that saw him as a legitimate target in San Francisco has softened the blow of losing Shepard and Robinson.

So why has the passing game not flourished with competent pass catchers and a quarterback that has dramatically decreased his turnovers while recording the highest completion percentage of his career?

The answer can be found in the pass protection. The Giants are tied for fifth in the NFL in sacks allowed with 47. The Giants quarterbacks are sacked 8.9 percent of their dropbacks, "good" for sixth overall.

The issue has been that outside of Andrew Thomas, who has played at an All-Pro level this season, the remainder of the offensive line has struggled in pass protection. The interior has struggled to hold up against the bull rush and has been undisciplined at times during stunts, and the right tackles have been beaten regularly on speed rushes and quick inside moves.

During their Week 14 divisional meeting with Philadelphia, the Eagles could sack the Giants quarterbacks seven times en route to a 48-22 victory.

There are signs of improvement. Over the past three games, the Giants have only surrendered four sacks. During that time, they have won two of their three games, with the only loss coming against the Vikings, who were able to get to the quarterback three times.

The Giants have surrendered at least three sacks in all of their losses and their tie this season, including four or more in four contests. They only allowed one or fewer sacks in five of their nine victories.

The key to success for the Giants offense is to keep defenders off Daniel Jones. Jones has done a great job of escaping pressure all season, and when he is given a clean pocket, it allows him to deliver the football all over the field.

Neal has struggled against speed rushers off the edge, and Feliciano, who has dealt with some injuries that could be a factor in some of his struggles, has had issues getting pushed back into the quarterback's lap. But when they can hold their water consistently, it takes the entire offensive unit to another level.

This weekend the Giants travel to Philadelphia to finish the regular season. There is debate regarding whether they should rest the starters. This would be a great barometer for the offensive line to see how they have improved since their previous meeting with the Eagles. Even if they decided to rest Jones and Barkley, the work for this offensive line would be valuable against the Eagles defense.

Join the Giants Country Community