Giants O-lineman Jon Runyan Jr Explains Free-agent Decision
New York Giants offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr knew that he was likely headed to New Jersey as the next step in his NFL career.
In the end, it came down to the Giants outbidding the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets for Runyan’s services. The difference, it was revealed on HBO’s Hard Knocks, was $1 million more average per year (APY) than the Jets’ three-year, $27 million offer with $17 million guaranteed.
The Giants ended up signing Runyan to a three-year, $30 million offer with $17 million guaranteed and an APY of $10 million.
“Going through this process, I was trying to figure out what teams were interested, and obviously both the Jets and Giants had offensive line needs at the time and came down to it,” Runyan explained on Friday, noting that in addition to Rodgers, he has a good relationship with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
But Runyan apparently felt more comfortable with what the Giants are building on their side of MetLife Stadium, their home venue, which they share with the Jets.
“I like how this team is built from top to bottom on the offensive side of the ball, especially we have playmakers all around,” he said. “The O-line is going to be really solid. I firmly believe that. And we just got to give our quarterback time there to make plays. And other than that, it's going to be really exciting.”
The Jets are in a precarious situation. There are those who believe that the team is good enough that, with a healthy Rodgers at quarterback, Gang Green can be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
But if the Jets suffer another implosion, that will likely lead to a major housecleaning, which could include general manager Joe Douglas in addition to the coaching staff.
“I’m not going to say anything about the Jets organization,” Runyan said. “You could say that they are built for right now mode, to go win a Super Bowl this year. But I firmly believe in how this (Giants) franchise here is built. I think they're building not just for this year. I think they're building for the next four or five years. So, that's what really excited me about it.”
The Giants, who are believed to still be a ways away from entering the Super Bowl contender conversation, would appear to be less stable than the Jets.
However, it’s widely believed that unless something unexpectedly spectacular happens with one or both general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both will be afforded the chance to continue building what they’ve started.
Runyan wouldn’t admit to that stability if that was indeed a factor in his decision, saying, “I feel really wanted here and welcome. It's been amazing here. I've been really enjoying this organization and the people in it, especially.”