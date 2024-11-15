Giants’ Offensive Line Biggest Movers in New Ranking
After flirting with the bottom of the barrel regarding offensive line rankings, the New York Giants' offensive line jumped four spots in Pro Football Focus’s weekly offensive line rankings entering Week 11 games.
The Giants' +4 jump to No. 25 on the list ties them with the Saints and is just behind the +5 jump taken by the Commanders and Steelers, who tied for the biggest jump forward in the rankings.
Per Zoltan Buday, the compiler of the rankings, the decision to move Jermaine Eluemunor from right tackle to the left side and insert Evn Neal at right tackle was a success.
Neal, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft, was set back this year thanks to a slow recovery from season-ending ankle surgery the year prior.
The coaches took their time bringing him up to speed. With Joshua Ezeudu and Chris Hubbard struggling at left tackle, the coaching staff rolled the dice by moving Eluemunor, who has played left tackle before, to the blind side and inserting Neal.
Neal, who has always been a solid run blocker, didn’t disappoint, logging a 93.4 PFF run-blocking grade, which was second among all offensive tackles in the NFL in Week 10.
“Evan played well the other day. A lot of energy. He's had that in practice the last few weeks. And he's been practicing well,” general manager Joe Schoen said this week.
“What I like about it is that he was ready when his number was called. And again, he went out, played well and played with energy. And was really good in the run game and was solid in the pass game. And I'm happy for him because I know it's been hard for him, being injured and not being able to play and wanting to play.”
Neal wasn’t the only Giants offensive lineman to have a solid showing. Buday praised left guard Jon Runyan, Jr. for another solid showing, noting that since Week 2, the veteran has allowed a knockdown — sack or quarterback hit — on just 0.5% of pass plays, tying him for the 14th-best rate among 73 qualifying guards.
But the winner of the best player among the five-man offensive line, inBuday’s opinion, was Greg Van Roten, whose 84.4 PFF pass-blocking grade put him ninth among guards for the week.
The Giants currently have an 82.6 pass-blocking efficiency and have allowed 122 pressures, the fourth-most in the league, though per their metrics, quarterback Daniel Jones has been responsible for 17.2% of the pressures.
The Giants are currently without left tackle Andrew Thomas, who suffered a season-ending foot injury and is on injured reserve.