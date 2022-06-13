Skip to main content

Giants Offensive Line Rises in PFF's Preseason Ranking

Once among the worst units in the league, the Giants' offensive line's stock is rising following a strong off-season of strategic moves.

Cellar dwellers no more!

The New York Giants offensive line, which finished 30th overall in Pro Football Focus's 2021 end-of-season rankings, is on the rise following a massive off-season overhaul by new general manager Joe Schoen.

Schoen replaced every starter on the unit except for left tackle Andrew Thomas, bringing in several guys who had prior experience playing for head coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo, such as Jamil Douglas and Jon Feliciano.

Schoen also restocked the cupboard's depth, which had dried up under the previous regime, with some young, developmental talent like draft picks Josh Ezeudu and Marcus McKeethan, and undrafted free agent Josh Rivas. And he added the missing piece, right tackle Evan Neal, with one of two first-round picks in this year's draft.

Those moves were good enough for the Giants offensive line to earn a spot in Tier 4--"At Least One Good Offensive Tackle" of PFF's preseason offensive line rankings, where New York opens as the league's 18t best offensive line ahead of training camp.

Notes Michael Renner, author of the list:

That one good tackle is former fourth overall pick Andrew Thomas, although Evan Neal is a promising rookie. Thomas' abysmal rookie season is still ingrained in a lot of minds, but many missed him become one of the best pass-protecting tackles in the league last year. He allowed only 18 pressures on 517 pass-blocking snaps after giving up 57 as a rookie.

This isn't the first time there has been optimism about the Giants' offensive line being vastly improved from the prior season. The organization poo-pooed any concerns about the unit last year, citing its confidence in the young players it assembled.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Aug 19, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis (71) stands on the field during the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DL Justin Ellis

Justin Ellis is another defensive player with experience playing in Wink Martindale's scheme. He's also someone that is expected to play a big role on the defensive front this year.

By Brandon Olsen1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Aaron Robinson (33) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

CBS Sports Reveals This Giants Player as Its Under-the-Radar Choice

Second-year cornerback Aaron Robinson is in a prime spot to have a breakout season after missing most of his rookie campaign.

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Dec 5, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) runs past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) during the third quarter at Kroger Field.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iDL Jabari Ellis

Interior defensive lineman Jabari Ellis was a priority undrafted free agent signing whom the Giants hope to develop for a future role.

By Patricia Traina7 hours ago
7 hours ago

However, a combination of injuries, retirements, and poor performances added up to another disastrous showing by the offensive line, which was made worse by the lack of depth to step in for those players that weren't able to get the job done for one reason or another.

So why is there reason to be optimistic that the offensive line not only deserves a much higher ranking but will be better this year?

The offensive line practices during Day 1 of New York Giants minicamp on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in East Rutherford. Nyg Minicamp
May 2022: Giants offensive linemen go through drills.
New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson on the field for mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.

The biggest reason is that Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll's approach to building the offensive line is the opposite of what the Giants tried to deploy last year.

First, the Giants declined to extend any of the free agents that underperformed last year, such as center Billy Price, guard Will Hernandez and tackle Nate Solder. Many were replaced with guys familiar with Daboll's offensive system, such as guard Jamil Douglas and center Jon Feliciano.

The Giants also brought in guard Mark Glowinski, who worked with offensive line coach Bobby Johnson in Indianapolis during the 2018 season and who has been a solid performer for the Colts throughout his career thus far.

The Giants, who retained youngsters Andrew Thomas, Nick Gates, Shane Lemieux, Ben Bredeson, and Matt Peart, also added youth like Evan Neal, Marcus McKethan, and Joshua Ezeudu.

The overall plan will see the offensive interior, which struggled the most last season, consisting of veterans flanked by the two young tackles. And they will be backed up by some young prospects whom Johnson is tasked with developing as opposed to the veterans the Giants added last year to serve in that same role.

Of course, no one will know for sure if the Giants have finally solved their offensive line issues until they start playing in games, but so far, the unit seems to be trending in the right direction.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Aug 19, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis (71) stands on the field during the morning session of training camp at Under Armour Performance Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DL Justin Ellis

By Brandon Olsen1 hour ago
Jun 7, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Aaron Robinson (33) participates in a drill during minicamp at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

CBS Sports Reveals This Giants Player as Its Under-the-Radar Choice

By Patricia Traina5 hours ago
Dec 5, 2020; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Terry Wilson (3) runs past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) during the third quarter at Kroger Field.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iDL Jabari Ellis

By Patricia Traina7 hours ago
Aug 17, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Khalil Dorsey (31) speaks with cornerback Tavon Young (25) and wide receiver Antoine Wesley (84) during morning practice at Under Armour Performance Center.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DB Khalil Dorsey

By Patricia TrainaJun 12, 2022
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jamil Douglas (77) walks to the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OL Jamil Douglas

By Stephen LebitschJun 12, 2022
New York Giants wide receiver Keelan Doss (5) catches the ball during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: WR Keelan Doss

By Patricia TrainaJun 12, 2022
ASU defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (98) warms up during practice in Tempe August 18, 2019.
Big Blue+

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: iDL D.J. Davidson

By Dylan PaciulloJun 11, 2022
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: Leadership, the Quarterback and More

By Patricia TrainaJun 11, 2022