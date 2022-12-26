Giants Open as Favorite Over Indianapolis Colts

For the first time in weeks, the New York Giants, on the brink of capturing their first postseason berth since 2016, are favored to win a game by the odds makers.

The Giants are a three-point favorite in their upcoming game against the Indianapolis Colts, which will wrap up the Giants' 2022 regular-season home slate. The opening over/under is 40.5 points, and the money line is -167 for the Giants and +140 for the Colts.

The Giants narrowly lost their Christmas Eve game against the Vikings thanks to a walk-off, Vikings franchise record-setting 61-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Along the way, the Giants had opportunities to snatch the win, but mistakes--turnovers, dropped passes, dropped interceptions, and so forth--didn't help the Giants' quest to lock up a postseason berth, which they could have done with a win.

The Colts, who host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, are one of those teams that one never knows what they're going to get from week to week. They have lost their last four games, with three of those four seeing them score under 20 points. In their loss to the Vikings two weeks ago, the Colts took a 33-0 halftime lead only to see that vanish when the Vikings came roaring back to win the game 39-36.

The Colts also narrowly lost a one-point game against the Eagles in that four-game stretch, 17-16, and were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys, 54-19 in Week 13.

Indianapolis has benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan and will start Nick Foles against the Chargers. It's anticipated that Foles will start the rest of the way for the Colts, including their game against the Giants Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

