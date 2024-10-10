Giants QB Daniel Jones Excited to Return Home for Sunday Night
So far this season, MetLife Stadium hasn’t exactly been “home sweet home” for the New York Giants.
The Giants are not only winless in two games played on their home turf this season, but their offense has yet to score a touchdown in two games played.
But New York hopes all that changes on Sunday night when they host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) in primetime. The Giants have never lost to the Bengals at home, and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has yet to beat an NFC East team in his career.
Meanwhile Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has struggled playing on a big stage, his primetime win-loss record being 1-9, the one win coming against the Commanders in December 2022, where the Giants won the game 20-12.
But this is a new year and a new week for Jones and the Giants, who are coming off a huge 29-20 win on the road against Seattle last week and are looking to keep the momentum going.
“I'm excited to play at home. I'm excited to get in front of the fans and looking forward to the opportunity,” Jones said Wednesday.
“You look at the past–we haven't won enough, period. So, to say primetime or not, I think we got to win. We want to win every game and play well every game.
“I'm confident and excited for the opportunity– I think we all are,” he added.
Despite not scoring touchdowns in MetLife Stadium this season, Jones has maintained a sense of urgency in his playmaking over the last four games. He’s averaging 238 yards per game and has completed 67.6% of his throws for 952 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception.
But if there is one area where the Giants have struggled, it’s been in the red zone. New York has converted 43.75% of their red zone scoring attempts, tied for 26th in the league.
“We're always trying to score touchdowns, regardless of who we're playing,” Jones said. “We have a lot of respect for their team, their offense and their defense. We're always trying to score touchdowns and make as many points as possible.
The Giants have defeated the Bengals in three of the last four meetings, including their most recent encounter in 2020, which ended in a 19-17 victory.
A win Sunday night will mark their first back-to-back win streak this season, something they’ll have to do without outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) and possibly without receiver Malik Nabers, the latter who remains in concussion protocol.
Jones isn’t worried about any drop-offs.
“We've said all along we're confident in our whole group and all the guys we got,” Jones said.
“We have a deep, deep room in all the skill positions. We have a lot of guys who can make plays, and you saw that on Sunday, guys stepping up and doing that.
“So, when we say we have confidence in them, it's not just lip service; we really do. There's a lot of guys who can make plays for us.”