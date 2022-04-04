Giants Restructure Adoree' Jackson's Contract

Schoen's latest move to get the cap back to some semblance of health was to reach an agreement with cornerback Adoree' Jackson to lower his $15,264,706 cap number to approximately $11.76 million.

They converted $8.965 million of Jackson's cap figure to a signing bonus, added a voidable year to his deal (originally scheduled to end in 2023), and tacked on a voidable year to help absorb some of the brunt of the signing bonus.