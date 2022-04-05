Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Outlines High Expectations for Self in Third NFL Season

Here's why third-year safety Xavier McKinney is so bullish about his upcoming third NFL season.

Sometimes time flies, and sometimes it drags.

For Giants third-year safety Xavier McKinney, who said his two years in the NFL have "felt like six," it's been the latter. That's thanks to a combination of the pandemic and the Giants having struggled to find their way in the NFL landscape ever since they plucked the former Alabama star in the second round of the 2020 draft.

But with things having returned to normal as far as the pandemic safety guidelines, McKinney is not only finding the meeting rooms within the facility--the last two years, he's been in temporary rooms inside the team's field house--he's also starting to find more of a comfort level.

On the field, McKinney has made a very strong case to be counted among the team's new foundation that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are putting in place. In 23 games played--his rookie season was shortened due to a broken foot suffered late in training camp--McKinney has six interceptions and 118 total tackles.

He finished as Pro Football Focus's top-rated Giants defender in 2021 and had the fourth-best coverage grade and the fifth-best run defense grade. He also finished second among the team's defensive backs in solo tackles behind former teammate Logan Ryan.

"I think I've done a lot of good things very well. I think I’ve figured out a lot of things," McKinney said. "I still have a lot of improvement to continue to grow. But as far as laying a foundation-wise, I think I've done that. I think I've learned a lot.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State linebacker Damone Clark (LB10) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Damone Clark, LSU

Damone Clark is recovering from recent spinal fusion surgery and isn't expected to be ready until 2023. Does he offer enough to warrant taking a flier on?

By Nick Falato2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) is driven off of the field after an injury during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Searching for Answers to Chronic Injury Problem

Head coach Brian Daboll is determined to keep the players as healthy as possible. That starts with trying to figure out why the team has been so snakebit of late when it comes to injuries.

By Patricia Traina18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants QB Daniel Jones: I'll Be Ready to Go

Giants QB Daniel Jones refuses to make excuses for his past play and instead is locked in on having a healthy--and productive--season ahead.

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
20 hours ago

"I've seen a lot of different things throughout these two years that I've been here. Now I think it's time to step it up a notch and go a little further with it and just keep building on from what I've already built."

More Stories on the Latest New York Giants Developments

New GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll are, for better or worse, doubling down on QB Daniel Jones. We'll find out how big they're betting when it comes to decide in a few months whether New York will pick up Jones' fifth-year option.

Giants QB Daniel Jones: I'll Be Ready to Go

1 / 4

Off the field, McKinney is making an equally strong case to emerge as a team leader, perhaps even earning the coveted "C" on his chest this fall from his teammates.

"Yeah, my goal has always been the same from day one," McKinney said. "I've always wanted to be and was going to be a leader; that has not changed no matter who's here, who's not here. So that's how I see it, and that's how I go with it."

No pressure then?

"As I’ve said, I've been a leader for a long time, so this is nothing new. I don't see it as something that's bigger than what it was before because it's just who I am. There's no added pressure or anything like that. It’s who I am, and it's what I do," he said.

Before McKinney can worry about his worthiness to earn the "C" on his chest, there's a matter of learning the new, aggressive defensive style that coordinator Don Martindale plans to install.

"I’m really excited for it," McKinney said of the new system. "I think we all are as a defense, just coming into it knowing it's going to be something new, knowing that it’s an aggressive play style. We’ll all be prepared and ready for the challenge, but I think it'll be really fun being in this new defense." 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana State linebacker Damone Clark (LB10) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Damone Clark, LSU

By Nick Falato2 hours ago
Dec 19, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) is driven off of the field after an injury during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Searching for Answers to Chronic Injury Problem

By Patricia Traina18 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Big Blue+

Giants QB Daniel Jones: I'll Be Ready to Go

By Patricia Traina20 hours ago
jones and dex
Big Blue+

Pro Football Focus Predicts Giants' Option Year Decisions

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson (22) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Restructure Adoree' Jackson's Contract

By Patricia TrainaApr 4, 2022
Nov 27, 2021; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams tight end Trey McBride (85) runs the ball on a reception in the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Sonny Lubrick Field at Canvas Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

By Nick FalatoApr 4, 2022
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
Big Blue+

Five Giants Veterans with Most to Prove for the Long Term

By Patricia TrainaApr 3, 2022
Nov 20, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Prairie View Am Panthers defensive back Bryce Turner (19) tackles Texas A&M Aggies running back Isaiah Spiller (28) during the first quarter at Kyle Field.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

By Nick FalatoApr 3, 2022