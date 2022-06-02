New York Giants Training Camp Profile: WR Alex Bachman

Alex Bachman has hung around on the Giants practice squad for a couple of years now. Can he leap the 53-man roster?

Once again, receiver Alex Bachman finds himself in an all too familiar battle for a roster spot. And once again, it's not going to be an easy task as the Giants have assembled a very deep and talented group of receivers who will compete for the openings at the bottom of the depth chart.

But let's stick with Bachman for now. He was a four-year player at Wake Forest, where he recorded 1,162 receiving yards on 82 receptions (14.2 yards per catch) and ten touchdowns.

Following the 2019 draft, Bachman landed as an undrafted free agent with the Rams but, unfortunately, was injured and ultimately released. He then landed on the New York Giants practice squad and is about to compete for his third Giants coaching staff since joining the Giants.

Bachman's game-day contributions have been minimal (unless you count his contributions during practices to help the defense get ready). In the last two seasons, he's appeared in just four games but has no receptions.

The only stats he does have to his name are on special teams, where he's returned one punt for 16 yards and four kickoffs for 94 yards (all of that coming in 2021, by the way).

At 26 years old, it's hard to envision Bachman landing on the practice squad again because, at some point, the Giants are like to replenish that unit with some younger developmental talent. Still, let's see what Bachman can bring to the mix.

What He Brings Courtesy of Giants.com Playing primarily in the slot, Bachman has an uphill battle to see playing time considering the depth at that position, but this does not mean he lacks the talent to compete. Bachman is a good route runner from the slot and has shown the upside needed to run the entire route tree, including ones on the outside. I would not describe him as elusive, but Bachman can make some plays with the ball and always fight for extra yardage, as 246 of Bachman’s 1,162 college receiving yards came after the catch. At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Bachman could be considered a smaller receiver, but he certainly does not play like it. He never seems to avoid contact, and his aggressive playstyle undeniably works to his advantage on the football field. This scrappiness not only led to over a 71 percent catch rate in his final year in college but also a 55 percent catch rate in contested catch situations. Any quarterback throwing him the ball would welcome his ability to haul in passes. And with his special teams experience, Bachman can certainly help his chances of hanging around. Overall, his play reminds me somewhat of a poor man's Sterling Shepard. His Contract Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports This will be Bachman’s third year with the Giants, where he will play for a basic salary of $825,000, which includes the prorated part of the $3,500 signing bonus he received. His 2022 cap figure ranks 294th among active players at the position. If Bachman does not make the 53-man roster, he would cost the Giants $6,500 in dead money. Roster Projection/Expectation Giants.com The Giants receiver corps has dealt with its fair share of injuries of late, and unfortunately, given the depth ahead of him, Bachman's chances of slipping onto the 53-man roster might come down to injuries ahead of him. With practice squads expanded to 16 men, there could be a spot for Bachman to hang around if the younger players in front of the 26-year-old don't impress. But it is certainly fair to wonder if Bachman has hit his ceiling as a receiver and if perhaps the Giants might devote a practice squad spot to another player who hasn't hit his ceiling.

