Giants vs. Seahawks: Giants Facing Tall Task Against Seattle | Week 13 Preview

This weekend, the training wheels come off the New York Giants’ bicycle, as they begin a string of four games in a row against teams with winning records starting with a visit out west to face the Seattle Seahawks.

A win against the Seahawks will certainly go a long way toward quieting critics down who have been snickering about the quality of football being played in the NFC East, but for Giants head coach Joe Judge, the objective this weekend is no different than the objective in the weeks prior.