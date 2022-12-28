Giants Week 17 Injury Report: Jackson, Ojulari Limited to Start Week

The New York Giants have some promising news on the injury front this week.

New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who suffered a sprained ankle in last week's game against the Vikings, was limited in Wednesday's practice. Ojulari told reporters after the game that he didn't think his latest injury was that bad and that he was optimistic it wouldn't cause him to miss much time ahead of the Giants' "win and in" game this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who suffered a sprained MCL in a Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions while returning a punt, was also set to be limited on Wednesday in his first known practice reps since his injury.

Head coach Brian Daboll said he remains hopeful of having both Ojulari and Jackson for this weekend's game but added that it was too soon to say for sure.

Meanwhile, the Giants have still not opened the 21-day window on safety Xavier McKinney (hand) to return to practice from the non-football injury list. He will continue his rehab from the bye-week ATV accident that left him with a broken hand. Daboll said that when McKinney, who is making progress, returns, he will likely have to wear a club.

The Giants remain hopeful of getting the safety back at some point, especially if they go on to clinch their first postseason berth since 2016 this weekend.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck) was also limited on Wednesday, per Daboll. Williams has battled injuries all season long, first dealing with a sprained knee that cost him Weeks 3-5 earlier in the year (his first missed games of his career) and then the neck issue that cost him Week 14.

Since suffering his neck injury, Williams has seen his weekly snap counts reduced--he had been playing in at least 60 snaps per game when healthy, but in his last two games, he played in 53 and 45 defensive snaps, respectively.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence received a veteran's rest day on Wednesday. Lawrence has averaged 73 defensive snaps per game since Week 10; he's averaged 57 snaps per game over his last two games as the Giants look to keep him as fresh as possible for a potential postseason run.

Daboll also said the offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) would be placed on injured reserve. This will be the second trip to IR for Lemieux this season. He initially suffered a turf toe and a foot issue back in training camp, which landed him on IR to start the season.

He was activated off IR in Week 11 but struggled in his 39 snaps at left guard and was benched at halftime of that game. Lemieux then returned on the injury report the following week and has been scratched each week since.

Check back later for the Giants full injury report.

