Giants Will Continue Leaning on This Duo to Reach Postseason Goals

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, or in this case, that is the face of an NFL franchise, for much is expected.

About the only thing longer for the New York Giants than their postseason drought has been their not having two of their most important offensive weapons on the field at the same time for an entire season.

That would be quarterback Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, who, for the first time this season, have been on the field together for every game and whose contributions have helped pick up the slack on a developing offense that has struggled at the receiver spot.

Both players came into 2022 with major question marks. Jones, entering his fourth NFL season, had his option year declined but the Giant new management, which no doubt wanted to see if he could not only stay healthy after missing chunks of game time in his first three seasons but how well he might flourish in the new offense installed by head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Barkley, meanwhile, did have his option year picked up, though by the previous management. But the running back who was selected with the second overall pick in the 2018 draft went from looking like a potential gold jacket candidate to an injury-plagued disappointment who admittedly was stuck in an antiquated offensive system that didn't always take full advantage of his skill set.

Never ones to shy away from a challenge, Jones and Barkley transformed themselves in the new offense to become two of the faces of the franchise.

Jones has finally taken a significant step forward in his fourth year in the league by cutting down on the mistakes that tarnished his game and making the right decisions to help put his team in a position to cross the finish line.

He's also recorded a career-high in rushing yardage and has five of his eight career come-from-behind victories this year alone. Even more impressive is that he's done all this despite not having a receiving corps that strikes fear into the heart of opposing defensive coordinators.

And he's managed to stay on the field, even after a mid-year ankle sprain threatened to spoil that goal.

Barkley, meanwhile, has put to rest any questions by critics regarding whether he'd ever be the player that took the league by storm in 2018. Through 16 games, he's rushed for 1,264 yards on 283 carries, only 53 rushing yards away from matching his career high of 1,307 set as a rookie.

He's also contributed 343 receiving yards on 55 receptions and has been that player that's kept opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

This weekend, the Giants, who are on the cusp of clinching their first postseason berth since 2016--two years before Barkley came on board and three before Jones--will be looking to both to deliver the goods in helping the Giants punch their ticket to the postseason.

"I’m very proud of this team," Jones said this week. "We’ve played a lot of good games. I think we’ve improved week to week, and we’ve fought hard. I think we’re a tough group. We compete hard week in and week out. We’ve been successful. At times, we’ve had some tough times too. It’s a tough, competitive group, and I’m proud to be a part of it."

Jones, ever the leader, didn't want to single out any one particular teammate. Instead, he praised all his teammates for coming in and getting the job done when called upon.

Barkley, however, was more than willing to throw praise in Jones's direction, given the rocky road the quarterback has traveled thus far in the NFL.

“His leadership, the way he’s commanded the huddle. How poised he is no matter, whether it’s clutch situations or early in the game," Barkley said, praising some of Jones's intangibles.

"He’s showing that he can make all the throws, but I think the biggest thing about him is how tough he is. He’s probably, not probably – he’s the toughest quarterback in the NFL. I do believe that. Just the way his mindset, the way he works, the way he carries himself on the field. He’ll try to run somebody over. He doesn’t care. He’s a competitor. He’ll do whatever it takes to win a football game. That’s the thing that I love most about him.”

While they're just two of an 11-man unit on any given play, Barkley is confident they will be on their A-game for such an important game.

“I know the type of person I am. I know the type of person he is. I know the type of group of guys that we have in this locker room, and I’ve been saying it year over year over year that we’re doing the right things," Barkley said.

"The tides will change. We just kept believing, sticking to the process, and now we put yourself in a position. This year, (we) put a foundation hopefully for the future."

