Has Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Made a Decision on Play Calling?
Last year, one of the worst-kept secrets of the New York Giants’ offseason was that head coach Brian Daboll intended to take over offensive play calling from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Unfortunately for Daboll, that didn’t quite work out as hoped. The Giants' offense not only finished worse than it had under Kafka, who, like Daboll, had to deal with inconsistent quarterback play, but the team as a whole suffered mainly because it was thought that Daboll was spending too much time with the offense and not enough time with the defense or special teams.
Daboll’s calling plays was so much of a concern that team co-owner John MAra, in his comments to the media at the end of last season, revealed that he questioned Daboll about the play calling and if it was in the team’s best interest, while adding that he would not force Daboll to give up the role.
While Daboll has said no decision will be made until the preseason, based on the rookie minicamp, he might be leaning toward giving the role back to Kafka, who was on the radio during the 7-on-7 drills.
“Good observation,” was all Daboll said in response to the question he was asked on Saturday before practice about whether he had decided on the play caller.
If Daboll is going back to Kafka, such a decision makes complete sense, and not just because the Giants' offense’s production was worse under Daboll last year. The Giants' head coach has a new rookie quarterback in Jaxson Dart, whom he plans to be very active in grooming to take on the starting role one day.
Daboll has, in fact, shown just how involved he’s going to be with Dart. After every throw the rookie has made in the two-day minicamp, Daboll was a consistent presence, watching very closely and then approaching Dart with feedback.
Adding the responsibility of grooming a young quarterback to his plate, managing the entire roster, and calling plays might have caused Daboll to realize it was too much for him to handle alone.
It’s very possible that Daboll, assuming he does give up the play calling for this year, eventually takes it back if Kafka, who is in the final year of his contract, moves on or when Dart steps in as the starting quarterback.
But for now, the very early indication is that Kafka will be the team’s play caller for the coming season.
