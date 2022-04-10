How Giants GM Joe Schoen Has Avoided Mistakes Made in the Past

Much can be said about Dave Gettleman and his time as the Giants’ General Manager, but nobody can say he was afraid to spend money.

Gettleman consistently opened up the checkbook for high-priced free agents, often to his detriment. In his first free agency as general manager, Gettleman gave OT Nate Solder a four-year deal worth over $60 million.

Gettleman continued this trend of paying top-of-the-market dollars for free agents throughout his tenure. He signed off on big-money deals to players like running back Jonathan Stewart, receiver Golden Tate, guard Patrick Omameh, linebacker Kareem Martin, and receiver Kenny Golladay.

Gettleman's biggest free-agent deal approved was a four-year, $62 million contract for Solder. He also approved a four-year, $37.5 million deal to Tate, and a four-year, $72 million deal for Golladay. This is an average of $58.6 million in money handed out to Gettleman’s top free agent each year in his four years.

While not all of his free-agent signings were disastrous--cornerback James Bradberry, linebacker Blake Martinez, and kicker Graham Gano were among those that worked out--in many cases, it can be argued that Gettleman overpaid.

Schoen has done the opposite, opting instead for cheaper, shorter-term deals with free agents that are of starter quality but not necessarily guys who are considered to be the sexy names.

Schoen's largest deal to a free agent this off-season was to guard Mark Glowinski, who got a 3-year, $18 million contract. Instead of adding one high-priced free agent, Schoen was able to add 12 new players to the roster, all on short-term deals (many of those Veteran Salary Benefit contracts) that won’t affect the long-term cap space.