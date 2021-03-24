How the New York Giants Can Get More Out of Daniel Jones and the Offense

The Giants have made significant progress in upgrading the talent around quarterback Daniel Jones, who really needs a big season.

For people who like to put percentages on such things, the New York Giants are probably 99.9 percent certain that Daniel Jones is their franchise quarterback of at least the next decade.

So what about that other .01 percent? Well, there's no denying the fact that whatever improvement Jones made in his second NFL season--the improvement head coach Joe Judge and others in the organization insist was there--that the Giants finished 31st in the league in offense and scoring.

To be fair to the former Duke star, he played behind a developing and revamped offensive line (which, by the way, he'll have to do again this year). Jones was also without his top running back, Saquon Barkley, for most of the season and one of his top receivers (Sterling Shepard), who missed time with a turf toe.

And if all that wasn't enough, his playmakers let him down more than they helped the cause.

Fast forward to this year. The Giants landed receiver Kenny Golladay, believed to have been their top free-agent target this off-season. They also brought in receiver John Ross, a former first-round draft pick by the Bengals, and they added veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph. They will also have Devontae Booker joining a (hopefully) healthy Saquon Barkley at running back.

Combine all that with this being year two in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's system, and the Giants have followed through on their vow to get the offense on track.

In the video above, former NFL and NCAA head coach Jim Mora outlines some of the intangibles as to how the Giants can ultimately get more production from the offense and Jones in particular.

