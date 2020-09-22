How the New York Giants Offense Could Adjust without Saquon Barkley

Replacing Saquon Barkley is no easy task. The No. 2 overall selection in the 2018 NFL draft is done for the season with a torn ACL, and the Giants offense will look to persevere through the loss.

It's not going to be easy. We're talking about a generational talent here who could do so many things so well. Barkley's loss also gives defensive coordinators full reign to focus on a potential quick passing attack unless the Giants can muster a rushing attack, which they struggled to do with the star runner in a game and a quarter.