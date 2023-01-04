Julian Love Voted 2022 "George Young-Ernie Accorsi Good Guy Award" Winner

Love is being honored for his willingness to assist the media in its coverage of the Giants this season.

New York Giants safety Julian Love has been selected as the winner of the 22nd annual George Young-Ernie Accorsi Media Good Guy Award, as voted on and presented by the New York Giants Chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America for his professionalism and availability during the 2022 season.

The award is named for the two former general managers of the Giants, Young, who served as the team's first full authority general manager from 1979 to 1997, and Accorsi, who succeeded Young in the role until his retirement in 2006, who went up and beyond the call of duty to assist the media in doing its job through their availability.

As a captain and a team leader, Love’s role with the Giants has grown this season, including his thoughts on matters concerning himself and the team. Besides addressing weekly questions about games, opponents, and teammates, Love has also assisted the media with broader topics, such as the upcoming MetLife Stadium field turf conversion.

Love received 11 of a possible 18 first-place votes from members of the chapter. Wide receiver Darius Slayton, who received four first-place votes, finished second, having been recognized for his consistent availability and willingness to talk about his rocky season in which he had to take a pay cut and was initially buried on the depth chart.

Offensive lineman Nick Gates and running back Saquon Barkley finished tied for third with Gates, who remained candid and upfront about his recovery from a severely broken leg requiring multiple surgeries, receiving three first-place votes.

Ten different players appeared on at least one of the 18 ballots. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, last year's winner, was not eligible for this year's award.

Love’s name will be added to a plaque that honors all winners and resides in the media workroom at the Giants’ Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Winners of the George Young-Ernie Accorsi Good Guy Award:

2022 -- Julian Love

2021—Leonard Williams

2020—Logan Ryan

2019 – Evan Engram

2018 – WR Sterling Shepard

2017 – S Landon Collins

2016 – WR Victor Cruz

2015 – CB Prince Amukamara

2014 – RB Rashad Jennings

2013 – CB Terrell Thomas

2012 – S Antrel Rolle

2011 – WR Victor Cruz

2010 – DT Barry Cofield

2009 – DE Mathias Kiwanuka

2008 – QB Eli Manning

2007 – DE Justin Tuck

2006 – WR Plaxico Burress

2005 – RB Tiki Barber

2004 – QB Kurt Warner

2003 – WR Ike Hilliard

2002 – QB Kerry Collins

2001 – OL Lomas Brown

