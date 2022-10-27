Kenny Golladay Wants to Be a Part of Giants' Season

New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay has seen what the team is trying to build this year, and he desperately wants to be a part of that moving forward.

"Oh man, I want to be a part of it big time," said Golladay, sidelined with a sprained MCL since Week 5. "I’m trying everything to get back out there. I’ve never even been a part of a team that’s gone 6-1. I’m trying to do everything to get back out there."

It's been another rough year for Golladay, who has yet to score a touchdown as a member of the Giants and who, this year, has appeared in just four games with two starts before his knee injury.

"Getting there," he said when asked how he was feeling. "Just steady trying to stack good days on one another. I feel a lot better, though."

Regardless, Golladay, who hasn't been able to practice since the injury, including this week, isn't expected back until at least Week 10, which is after the Giants bye. His knee will be re-evaluated at that point to see if he can contribute to the offense.

In the meantime, Golladay, who said he's been diligently pursuing his rehab, admits he's been a little jealous watching the team go on without him to a 6-1 record.

"Yeah, I get jealous of the guys--in a good way, though," he said. "It motivates me even more to get out there with them just so I can put my little stamp on the game. However that comes – if it’s in the blocking area, if it’s in the pass-catching – that’s the part I get jealous about. Just seeing the guys out there having fun with it."

Golladay said he's been impressed with what he's seen from Daniel Jones, who seems to be playing better each week in leading the offense. Jones, the current NFC Offensive Player of the Week honoree, has led the Giants on five game-winning drives this season, the most in the NFL.

"First off, I’m not surprised – I’ll say that," Golladay said. "I know the type of work he put in. I’ve been saying it this entire time. I’m happy to see it all unfold."

Golladay believes that once he's healthy, he can help contribute to what the team is building.

"Definitely. As long as I can stay on the field and put the little injuries behind me, I feel I can do good things for this team," he said.

"I’m going to see how the bye goes, but I will say the past couple of days have been pretty good. Praying for no setbacks and everything. Hope everything goes to plan."

