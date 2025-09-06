New NFC East Analysis Forecasts Doom for NY Giants
Chaos is the NFC East’s specialty, and the New York Giants know it better than most. One year, they’re sneaking into the playoffs with an upset win over Minnesota, the next, they’re dragging through a 3-14 season that had fans counting draft picks by November.
That could be why Pro Football Network’s latest projections have the Giants pegged for another long year. PFSN has the Giants with a 6.2-10.8 on the record, a slim 3.40% shot at a division crown, and playoff odds under 10% with a microscopic 0.20% Super Bowl chance.
While it appears that the analytics world clearly isn’t buying what the Giants have done this offseason, the offseason moves suggest a more encouraging outlook.
New York addressed multiple weaknesses, adding defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland to a secondary that gave up chunk plays far too easily last year.
Rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter brings even more speed and strength to the middle of the defense. At the same time, quarterback Russell Wilson provides the type of quarterback stability that was missing in 2024.
The Giants aren't as bad as some might think.
This roster isn’t flawless, but it’s stronger and more balanced than the one that managed only three wins while using four different quarterbacks.
The division record from last season doesn’t tell the full story, though. The Giants went 0-6 in NFC East matchups, but four of those losses came by a single possession.
Against Washington, whom the Giants face Sunday to start the season, the defense held up well in critical spots, keeping one game touchdown-free and forcing the Commanders to rely on seven field goals.
New York was without kicker Graham Gano due to a hamstring injury in the first meeting against the Commanders. This left them chasing points with failed two-point conversions that ultimately decided the outcome.
Dallas exposed a different issue: discipline. In two tight games, the Giants racked up 17 penalties for 133 yards, erasing their own momentum and letting Dallas significantly increase their time of possession. Coaching decisions compounded those mistakes, but the margins showed the Cowboys weren’t miles ahead in talent and that the Giants sabotaged themselves.
Philadelphia was the only team to truly separate itself. One game was competitive, but the 28-3 blowout showed how vulnerable the Giants were when their offensive line collapsed.
Daniel Jones was sacked seven times for more than 50 yards, and the defense gave up 269 rushing yards, exposing weaknesses that this offseason's acquisitions were aimed at correcting.
Taken together, the division matchups show a team undone by injuries and execution errors rather than a lack of ability.
With upgrades in the secondary, an even better pass rush, and a veteran quarterback capable of maintaining offensive consistency, the Giants are positioned to close the gap in those swing games.
Additionally, the Giants have a solid depth chart behind Wilson, so they have options if something goes awry. PFSN’s six-win projection may reflect the floor, but the Giants could be capable of much more with their re-hauled roster as well as some new leadership under center.
The rest of PFSN’s model paints a competitive division picture. Dallas is projected to finish third at 7.4-9.6, Philadelphia second at 9.8-7.2, and Washington leading the charge with a 9.8-7.2 record.
That leaves room for volatility, and if the Giants turn narrow losses into wins, second place is within reach rather than another year in the basement.
