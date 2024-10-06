New Report Makes Outlandish Trade Suggestion For Giants
The NFL season is gearing up for the second quarter, and already, some outlandish trade proposals involving the New York Giants are being made.
The latest one, courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, suggests the Giants look to acquire Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson before the NFL trade deadline.
"Zach Wilson could be an option for multiple teams, regardless of whether they're seeking a short- or long-term solution," Knox said.
"The BYU product could also be a sensible target for the New York Giants, who have seen exactly one good game out of Daniel Jones this season and still don't know if he can be their future."
Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Jets, is not any kind of solution for the Giants should they wish to move on from Jones after this season. While it’s always possible that Wilson could one day get his career back on track as Sam Darnold, another Jets quarterback castoff, is doing with the Vikings, it makes ZERO sense for the Giants to surrender assets for the 25-year-old Wilson,
If the Giants do move on from Jones, his replacement will more than likely be through the 2025 NFL Draft. With quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Cameron Ward (Miami), and Quinn Ewers (Texas) headlining the class, it makes too much sense for the Giants to not only get a young signal caller for head coach Brian Daboll to develop from scratch but also get that player on a rookie deal, given some big-time contracts coming up in the next several seasons.
It is no secret that the Giants were looking for a quarterback with the sixth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but attempts to trade up to get the quarterbacks they were believed to be most interested in acquiring–Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels–didn’t materialize.
The Giants instead pivoted to Malik Nabers to give Jones a legitimate No. 1 receiver, but Jones has yet to show that he can elevate the team around him this season. His deep ball accuracy issues are an ongoing problem.
Wilson probably wouldn’t solve anything for the Giants. During his time with the Jets, he threw more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23) in three seasons. A big criticism of him was his inability to read NFL defenses and make smart decisions.
He was traded to the Denver Broncos after the 2023 season and was expected to compete for the starting quarterback position with Jarrett Stidham and rookie Bo Nix this past summer.
Nix beat out both despite Wilson not having a bad preseason in which he completed 28 of 44 pass attempts for 397 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
Whether Denver is actually interested in moving Wilson isn’t known, but if they are, it’s pretty safe to say that the Giants won’t be in the mix for any sort of trade, even if the price is a late-Day 3 draft pick.