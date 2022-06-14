New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: CB Darren Evans

Is cornerback Darren Evans just another training camp face, or does he legitimately have a chance of at least crackingthe practice squad?

The LSU defensive backfield produced two 2022 draft picks in first-rounder Derek Stingley Jr (Texans) and third-rounder Cor'Dale Flott (Giants), and now Flott has a chance to be joined by a familiar face in former Tigers teammate Darren Evans.

Evans, 6-foot-2 and 179 pounds, originally began his college career at Nicholls, earning second-team All-Southland Conference honors as a sophomore in 2018. In 2019, Evans started 14 games for Nicholls and tied for fifth in the FCS with 15 pass breakups.

He transferred to LSU just before the 2020 season, appearing in 22 games for the Tigers over two seasons. Thanks to injuries in the LSU defensive backfield, Evans was called upon probably more than anyone anticipated. He started six games at cornerback and finished his LSU career with 33 tackles, four pass breakups, and three quarterback pressures.

What He Brings Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Evans is primarily an outside cornerback who finished his college career (including his time at Nicholls) with a 106.8 rating, allowing a career completion rate of 60.2 percent in coverage. He is quick to diagnose plays and is mostly solid against the run, though his tackling technique could probably use some cleanup, as according to Pro Football Focus, he has missed 20.3 percent of his career tackle attempts (16). Also of concern is that 42.3 percent of the total yardage he allowed in coverage (954 yards) came after the catch. Evans does well to track the ball in flight, but that YAC rate combined with zero interceptions and just three pass breakups at LSU in 299 coverage snaps are a concern. His Contract Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports As an undrafted free agent, Evans signed a three-year contract worth $2.75 million. He received a signing bonus of $10,000 and $70,000 of his $705,000 first-year base salary is guaranteed. If he does not make the roster, he'll cost the Giants $73,333 in dead money (which will be offset if he is signed to the practice squad). He would also cost the team $6,667 in dead money next year. Roster Projection/Expectation Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports The Giants have over a dozen cornerbacks on the roster, many of whom offer length. Despite having a major college program pedigree behind him, Evans' production suggests he's a raw prospect. That said, he has height and length, which is something that can't be coached. The Giants are likely looking at Evans for their practice squad; it's up to him to hold up his end of the deal.

