New York Giants 2024 Training Camp Preview: DL Casey Rogers
The New York Giants roster has had plenty of holes in recent years, but one area where they’ve consistently impressed is with the interior defensive line group led by arguably the best defensive tackle in the NFL, Dexter Lawrence II. The room was a bright spot in 2023, and the Giants put additional resources into improving both the depth and starting lineup by signing Jordan Phillips this past offseason.
In recent years, the Giants have used late-round picks to add depth to the room, with the selections of D.J. Davidson and Jordon Riley. Following the 2024 NFL Draft, they signed Riley’s college teammate with the Oregon Ducks, Casey Rogers, as an undrafted free agent.
CASEY ROGERS, DL
Height: 6-5
Weight: 305
EXP: R
School: Oregon
How Acquired: FA-24
2023 in Review
Rogers spent the 2023 season, his second one at Oregon, as a backup after having transferred from Nebraska. While being a backup wasn’t exactly how Rogers had hoped to end his college career, he still made an impact in the rotation.
In the interior defensive line group, Rogers saw the fourth-most snaps of the bunch and the 15th-most snaps on the entire defense.
Despite his limited snaps, Rogers still had the fourth-most pressures (17) and one sack. Rogers did most of his damage against Cal, picking up five pressures and his lone sack on just 17 pass-rush opportunities.
Contract/Cap Info
Rogers signed a standard undrafted free-agent contract with the Giants following the 2024 NFL Draft. The three-year contract is worth $2,850,000, with just $220,000 guaranteed.
Rogers’ deal is unique for an undrafted free agent, as that $220,000 guarantee is one of the highest that any undrafted free agent received this offseason. The Cardinals gave Xavier Weaver $255,000 guaranteed, which was the highest amount that any undrafted free agent received this year.
The guarantee Rogers received includes $20,000 as a prorated signing bonus, which is split evenly as $6,666 through the first two years and $6,668 in 2026. $200,000 of Rogers’ salary in 2024 is guaranteed, so if he were to get cut before the season, that would leave the Giants with $206,666 in dead money while creating $595,000 in cap space.
That’s not a high enough dead cap hit to say that Rogers is safe from being cut before the season, especially when his dead cap hit would only be that $6,666 amount in 2025 and 2026.
In the long term, the Giants have plenty of interior defensive linemen on contract after this season, but the odds are that they will cut ties with some of the veterans who can save cap space after this season.
2024 Preview
I’m not sure what Rogers’ immediate impact can be in 2024 and I would think of him as more of a potential practice squad addition for the Giants this season. He’s shown some promise as a pass-rusher, and that’s likely why the Giants viewed him highly enough to add him after the draft.
This is another one of those players that I look to new Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, and I think this might have been an addition for which he saw a specific role.
At Oregon under defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, the team used stunts to generate pressure as part of their defensive system that tries to generate pressure without being too aggressive and sacrificing coverage by blitzing.
Bowen is another defensive coordinator who likes to generate pressure using stunts, as he did with the Tennessee Titans. Rogers has experience and found success operating as a stuntman with the Ducks, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Bowen saw his film there and decided that he wanted to add that to his defense.
If he does make the initial roster, I wouldn’t expect to see too much out of Rogers unless it’s an obvious passing-down situation. The flip side is that if the Giants want to place him on the practice squad, there’s the possibility that another team can come in and sign him off of their practice squad.
I do think if he makes the practice squad, another team will try to poach him off of it because, usually, when a player signs an undrafted contract with as much guaranteed money as Rogers received, it’s because other teams are interested.