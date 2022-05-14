New York Giants Mailbag: Depth Concerns in the Secondary

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or post it in our new forum (free registration required) under Reader Mailbag Questions. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

(From Miguel S.): Long-time reader, first-time writer.IYO, What's the over/under of sacks you think that the combo of Dexter Lawrence, Leo Williams, Kayvon, and Azeez can rack up? Are 32 sacks asking for too much? Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports What's up, Miguel? Welcome to the mailbag. I think 32 sacks is a bit ambitious for those four combined since I figure at least one or more of them is likely to face double-teams. (Plus, you'd need everyone to say healthy.) (From Bruce M.) Couldn’t the NYG rework the contract of CB- J. Bradberry in any way to enable him to stay with the NYG? Or was Bradberry not willing to attempt that? Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Bruce, I outlined a possible scenario in this article that might have allowed both sides to stay, but for something like this to work, both parties must be on board. Apparently, the Giants didn't feel such an arrangement would be in their best long-term financial interest. And Bradberry, from what I could gather, was unwilling to take a pay cut--and why should he, as it's not his fault that the previous regime screwed up the cap. Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel John, I believe the turf was recently changed in 2019. And when you change out artificial turf, the new turf can often be stickier than the old turf. Grass isn't going to work in MetLife Stadium--years ago, they tried grass trays in the old Giants Stadium, but given all the events they hold there, the experiment was a disaster. As for other plans, I don't know. I don't think there is one cause for all the injuries. Football is a violent game, and things are going to happen. But I also wonder if some guys overtrain their bodies and become too big for their own good, thus putting more stress on their ligaments and joints. (From Andrew G.) With Bradberry's release, both safety and corner depth is badly needed. How do you fill those roles? If McKinney or Jackson goes down for an extended period, it's gonna be a bad year for the defense. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports What's up, Andrew? I think the Giants will see if Aaron Robinson can fill the cornerback role, and I think the Giants are hoping that maybe Yusef Corker, an intriguing undrafted free agent, can pair up with draft pick Dane Belton to provide depth at safety. I'm also fairly certain the Giants are going t add a veteran at some point before the start of the season. (From Steven G.) Now that Bradberry has been released and is a free agent, what happens if his best deal ends up being an offer from the Giants? Under what circumstances, if any, could the Giants re-sign him? GIANTS.COM It's not happening, Steven. The Giants held onto Bradberry for way too long, knowing eventually it would come to this (his departure from the roster). If I'm the player, I'd retire before crawling back to the Giants after they cost me a chance to pick up a decent contract before free agency started.

Eggs, from what I recall, the suitors wanted to redo the contract and extend him, but the two sides couldn't agree. Beyond that, I'm not sure of the specifics, but I thought I saw one report where there was as much as a $5 million discrepancy in the negotiations. I also saw a report in which acquiring teams wanted the Giants to eat some of the $13.4 million base salary, so I suspect that was also a factor.

All of them, MJ. Seriously, I'm not trying to duck the question, but for a team that's coming off a four-win season, there's not a single player on the roster who shouldn't be expected to do better than he did last year.

What's up, James? If the Giants win enough games, I think it's a pretty safe bet that Daniel Jones will have proven he's the guy. If Jones wants to solidify his status as the franchise quarterback, he needs to play smart and efficient football, keep the turnovers out of his game, and elevate the talent around him while also taking the team on his shoulders across the finish line. Thus far, he's been a game manager, and that's simply not going to get it done.

