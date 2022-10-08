New York Giants Mailbag: O-line and Trade "What-ifs"

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

(From Geoge B.) Based on the high level of play before his severe injury and the lackluster play of the O-line, do you think Nick Gates will win a starting position on the O-line before the mid-season?

No, George. Look, no one is pulling harder for Gates to make it back into the lineup. That said, Gates still has a ways to go before he's ready. I think it's more realistic that if everything goes according to schedule, he will compete for a spot on the offensive line next year. If he makes it back this year, he'll be a reserve lineman and maybe even used as a jumbo tight end.

(From Joe G.) Barkley appears to be the emergency QB. If he had to, could he pass? If and when Toney is available, would he be the emergency quarterback?

Joe, if I'm the Giants and Toney, I worry about getting him situated as a receiver in this offense before I turn to him to throw the ball in an emergency. I'd think that if it's not Barkley, Sills would have a better chance at being the emergency quarterback. But let's hope we never have to find out.

(From Pat L.) I hope they stay the course and continue to build the right personnel for their style of play. What are your thoughts? Do you see them as sellers during the trade deadline, and who are the likely candidates (i.e., Barkley, Golladay, Slayton, etc.)?

Pat, first, thanks for being a loyal reader. It's much appreciated. I think it will depend on how these next four weeks go. And I'm not sure the Giants have anyone that would net them much in a trade.

No one is touching Kenny Golladay unless the Giants agree to pay a large chunk of that salary. Slayton will probably be here so long as Toney and Golladay are injured. You're not moving Saquon, who has proven to be a valuable piece of the offense. So I'm not sure who they will realistically trade by the deadline.

I think you wait where things are by the trade deadline, and then you make decisions. So let's circle back on this toward the end of the month, as by then, I would think things might be more crystalized as far as injuries and such go.

(From Warren): Haven’t heard anything about Shane Lemieux’s injury status. I believe he can come off IR after the Bears game. Any chance we can see what he can contribute to the O-Line soon?

Hi Warren. Correct, Shane Lemieux is not eligible to come off IR. But I have heard he's still not ready yet. I can tell you I saw him in the locker room this past week, and he didn't have a walking boot on, which I believe was reported earlier in the year to be the case. I didn't get a chance to ask him how much longer he thought he might be, but he did say he was improving.

Also, with some of these players on IR, sometimes they have to wait until they think a roster spot is going to open up. So that could be a factor as well. If I see Shane this coming week, I'll be sure to ask again.

