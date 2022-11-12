New York Giants Mailbag: Odell, the Defense, and More

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

(From George B.) Concerning the serious eye injury suffered by Bellinger, do you think that the NFL might make the eye guards many players now wear on their helmet's faceguard mandatory?

Hi George. No, I don't. Eye injuries are so rare, given that players are coached to avoid putting their hands to the face. Plus, I've heard some players hate wearing eye guards because they can get scratched or dirty throughout a game, thus making it harder to see. So no, I don't think the league will mandate them. I think what happened to Bellinger was an unfortunate accident, but thank goodness he will be okay and able to return to the field.

(From Barrie F.) When will this overrated defense ever learn how to cover a tight end? Too much cushion throughout coverage and too many "hands" penalties, especially in crunch time. When will this get cleaned up?

Hi Barrie. According to some stats I could pull up, the Giants have allowed just two touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season (out of 28 receptions). That's a lot better than in years past. Sometimes when it looks like they're giving up a lot of cushion to a position, it could be because they're giving up something to take something else away. That said, I'm sure they'd like to improve in all areas, so we'll see what WInk Martindale and his staff came up with regarding changes moving forward.

(From Andrew G.) Is there any way the Giants can sign OBJ this year? I know he wants a multi-year deal and the cap space is almost non-existent. Is there a way to structure his contract with a minimal cap hit this year?

Hi Andrew. You answered your own question. There is no cap space to sign Odell this year. I get the sentimental feelings fans have about bringing him back, but this team isn't one player away from a Super Bowl run. This team's cap situation is bad--I don't know how many more times I have to say it. As it stands now, Schoen might have to touch Golladay's contract just to have enough to get through the rest of the year with standard operating expenses, so there is no way he's spending on Odell, who at this point would be a luxury versus a necessity.

What's up, James? I'm not as familiar with Northern New Jersey, so my restaurant knowledge isn't up to speed. As for my predictions, I don't get into specific stats and the like since I don't know the exact game plan and how it might change/unfold. But I do think Golladay will be featured in the offense, and I think the Giants should win that game by at least a touchdown. I also think Saquon will hit 100 yards rushing.

In the case of the Giants, it doesn't. But in the case of the Raiders, they get a cap credit for any games Martinez didn't play. If Martinez had been with the Giants, they could have asked for part of his prorated signing bonus back, which would have been a post-season cap credit.

What's up, Martin? I don't have any problem with what the coaches are doing. Look, this year was always going to be an evaluation type of year anyway--that they're winning just put them ahead of the game. So why not find out before the year ends what those youngsters who didn't get many snaps can do so you have as clear of a picture as possible regarding what you need in the off-season to take things to the next level?

