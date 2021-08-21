New York Giants Mailbag: Supersized Camp Edition

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness.

From Ralph G. -- I didn’t read any articles asking or answering why Sam Beal did not receive A SINGLE SNAP in the first preseason game. You would think coaches would want as much game film from him to see if he should stay. I’m pretty sure their minds must be already made on that subject with him not playing at all. What do you know or think about that?

Hi Ralph. If I remember correctly, Beal developed some sort of physical issue that kept him out of practice in the days leading up to the Jets game. So that would be my guess as to why he didn't play.

From Sam V. - Pat, if the Giants offense starts slowly, would Judge switch to Freddie Kitchens and fire Jason Garrett?

Howdy, Sam. No, I don't think Judge would make an in-season change if the offense starts slowly--at least not one that would result in the firing of Jason Garrett. If anything, I suspect if things get off on the wrong foot, maybe, just maybe, coaching assignments change, but I don't see the Giants sending Garrett packing if the offense looks sluggish.

The other thing you have to remember is that Garrett and the offense haven't had a full group of players all summer long. Barkley, Rudolph, Golladay, and Toney have all been sidelined, and it will take some time for them to acclimate back into the offense. So no, I wouldn't hold my breath about Garrett getting fired if they start slowly, at least not in season.

From Mark C. - If you're the Giants, would you trade draft picks from next year's class for offensive line help?

Nope, not for backup depth. If you're talking a starter, then maybe I'd consider it, but otherwise, I wait to see who hits the waiver wire before I look to make any kind of trade.

From Dennis T. - Are the Giants hiding something with Toney’s injury?

What's good, Dennis? I don't think that is the case. Toney, remember, dealt with COVID-19 earlier in the summer, and the virus does affect everyone differently. So it's possible that Toney doesn't yet have his full wind back after dealing with the virus.

From Sal A. - Should the Giants swap out Mike Glennon for Josh Rosen?

Welcome to the community, Sal. I admittedly haven't followed Rosen's NFL career closely, but with that said, I went back to look at his NFL.com pre-draft scouting report, which reads as follows:

Josh Rosen's footwork and mechanics make him as pretty a quarterback as you will find in this year's draft. The biggest concern with Rosen is that his on-field success requires many elements to stay on schedule. He lacks plus arm strength, so identifying coverage (pre-and post-snap) and throwing with anticipation takes on added importance. Rosen has the pocket poise, accuracy, and intelligence to become a good NFL starter, but he needs to be willing to take what defenses give him more frequently. Rosen will need to quell concerns surrounding leadership and coachability early on to establish a strong first impression and get his career off on the right foot.

Okay, a few things there. First, the lack of arm strength would be a concern for me. I believe the whole reason why the Giants moved on from Colt McCoy to Mike Glennon was that Glennon has a stronger arm that's better suited for the vertical offense the Giants hope to deploy.

The other thing I'd be concerned with is why so many teams have given up on Rosen so quickly. Is he coachable? Is he still struggling to read defenses?

But above all, there's this. If the Giant didn't want him initially, I'm not sure what exactly would change their minds now.

Hi Pat. Who would you see as the Giants' biggest trade candidate? -- Bobby T.

What's good, Bobby? My guess is maybe the Giants look to move a wide receiver--they're loaded at that position group right now, and perhaps moving a guy opens the door for David Sills to make the roster. But a lot is going to depend on the injury situation over the next couple of weeks.

From Andrew M. - Am I the only one concerned that Kyle Rudolph will start the year on IR?

Hi Andrew. I agree with you that Kyle Rudolph's situation is curious. As of this writing, he remains on the PUP list as he recovers from foot surgery, and what's especially concerning is the amount of work he's been spotted doing on the side with trainers. Now granted, he might be doing work away from prying eyes, but yes, this is starting to become concerning.

As for starting on IR, the Giants would have to activate Rudolph off PUP to move him to IR--they can't just slide him from PUP to IR. If he starts the year on PUP, he'll have to miss six weeks. If he starts on IR, then the minimum amount he'd have to miss is just three weeks.

That said, even if he were activated off PUP (which meant he'd have to be able to pass a physical), there would then have to be an injury significant enough for him to land on IR.

From Danny G. - The Giants need more than backups for the OL. Are they going to wait until teams get down to the 53 man rosters and hope someone falls through the cracks? I know that I will ruffle a few feathers, but I would have drafted Quentin Nelson instead of Barkley and maybe got something extra for the 2nd pick.

What's up Danny? I think you're stating the obvious here with the offensive line. I also think you hit it on the head--there is no one out there right now worth bringing in. The good news is that the starting line is pretty much set, barring a catastrophic injury; it's the depth that needs a boost.

I am not as concerned about them adding a guy late for depth as you seem to be. As for the 2018 draft decisions, but what's done is done--what's the point of the "woulda, coulda, shoulda" arguments, especially when you can't go back and change history.

From Mick F. - Why does Rodarius Williams even bother to attach a mouth guard to his face mask? Not once during the Jets game did he use the guard. The NFL is supposed to be concerned about concussions, something the mouth guard can help protect against.

What's up, Mick? Truth be told, I didn't even notice it. And unless you had your eyes on Williams the entire time, I don't think you can be sure he wasn't using his mouth guard when he was supposed to.

From Pat R. - Glennon really looked pathetic. Is it too late to bring in a good backup QB? Same with the offensive line and RB?

What's up, Pat? Glennon is going to be the backup quarterback, barring an injury. Like him or not, he was brought in for his arm, and I can't see the Giants making a snap decision off of one preseason game.

I think they'll be okay at running back, and as for offensive line, as I've been saying all along, wait until rosters are trimmed as right now there is no one out there worth jumping through hoops to sign.