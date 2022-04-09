New York Giants Mailbag: The Calm Before the (Draft) Storm Edition

Let's check in with the readers to see what's on their minds.

What's up TJ? I think it's way too soon for me to compare Mbaeteka to anyone. I haven't seen him, I am still learning about his background and I also don't know how the coaches view him (guard or tackle).

I mean, look. If the kid comes in here and works his tail off, of course he could develop into the next Jordan Matalia. But we just don’t know yet so I don’t think it’s fair to speculate, though we can certainly be optimistic.

Let's circle back on this question once we get into training camp and the pads go on, which is when you can really tell what an offensive lineman brings to the table.

What's up Andrew? This looks like it's a pretty safeties class, so some names I would say to keep an eye out for include Lewis Cine, Nick Cross, Jaquan Brisker, Daxton Hill, Tycen Anderson. and Jalen Pitre.

I also recommend you check out the Friday editon of the LockedOn Giants podcast in which Nick Falato joined me to run a Giants' only mock draft. Nick spoke about some mid- to late-round safety prospects he liked in the third segment of the program.

Ok, I admit it. This made me laugh. But listen, I would never throw anything at Nick Falato. He's just too sweet of a guy and a budding star in this business.

So what picks at No. 5 would make me react the way some Giants fans reacted when Daniel Jones was drafted sixth overall? Quarterback or punter. If either scenario were to happen, I guarantee you'll hear me screaming all the way from East Rutherford no matter where you are.

What's up Matt? I know what you're trying to ask, but I think at No. 7 there will be other options besides Hamilton. I need to know who is on the board at that point in order to give you a definitive answer. Is Sauce on the board? Stingley? An edge rusher?

Drop me another tweet with more info so I can circle back next week to address this for you. Or better yet, put this question with a list of who’s off the board in our Message Board Forums (free registration is required) and I can circle back to it.

Who's on the board, Steve? Seriouly, folks, I really want to answer these questions, but you guys need to remember that five picks will be off the board by the time the Giants go on the clock at No. 7.

I might go edge rusher here, or cornerback. I also wouldn't rule out a receiver or a safety. But I need to know who is on the board to give you a name. (Drop this question and scenario on our message board forums and I'll pop in to answer.)

(From Chris F.): With the Giants hiring Angela Baker and Laura Young as assistant coaches, do you think that we will see a female coach on every NFL team in 2022 or 2023?

What's up Chris? I think coaching staffs are pretty much set for 2022 and I don't know about seeing a woman on every staff by 2023 either.

I would certainly hope that more are given opportunities to be a part of the staffs around the league, and not just in football but all sports.

(from Bill N.) James Bradberry is still a good player and relatively young. I believe that the Giants are a better team with him. Rather than trade him away for a late round draft choice or cut him, why not restructure his contract?

This would also give the Giants the flexibility of not having to draft a cornerback in the first round. They could wait until day two of the draft when there will be some good corners available to provide depth and who could be groomed as a future replacement for Bradberry. Obviously the Giants could also sign or draft a corner next year.

This seems like a no brainer to me unless our new GM and coaches do not see Bradberry as a good fit in the new defense. What do you think?

What's up Bill? I think you're onto something and this is a point I need to make that I don't think many people are considering. We don't know what the coaching staff wants.

The Giants' coordinators aren't speaking to the media until after the draft and I'm pretty sure that's not by accident. So for all we know, maybe Don Martindale wants Bradberry on this team this year.

That said, something does need to be done with his cap figure, and I'm guessing something will need to be done with one or both of Leonard Williams and Kenny Golladay's contracts. I knew the cap was going to be a mess, but this is even worse than what I thought it would be.

