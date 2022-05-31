Skip to main content

New York Giants OTA No. 7 Takeaways

The Giants returned to the field after a long holiday weekend. Here are a few takeaways from what the team's internal media reported.

Back at it.

That was the plan for the New York Giants, who, following a four-day holiday weekend, were back on the field for their final week of OTAs ahead of their mandatory minicamp, which runs June 7-9 at the team's East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters.

As has been the pattern this off-season, the team's in-house media was the only group granted access to the practice--the independent media has received access every third OTA, which means the next time the full media corps is allowed in the building will be for OTA No. 9 scheduled for Thursday.

Let's look at what the Giants in-house media reported and take it a little deeper (within reason, of course).

Wan'Dale Robinson Shines

May 13, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) practices a drill during rookie camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Initially a head-scratcher of a pick, Giants' second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson might win over his critics sooner than later.

According to the Giants' media, the rookie hauled in two touchdown receptions, one from Daniel Jones and another from Tyrod Taylor. While the Giants don't go into the way Robinson is being deployed in the offense, head coach Brian Daboll has said in the past that they have a very specific role in mind for the former Kentucky receiver.

In his breakdown of how Robinson and fellow slot receiver Kadarius Toney can be deployed in the offense simultaneously, Giants Country's Brandon Olsen surmised that Robinson's role could be similar to what Stefon Diggs was asked execute up in Buffalo.

Want another reason to like Robinson, who ran a lot of screens and flat routes in college? The receiver posted a 70 percent contested catch rate on a 20.4 percent contested target rate on his downfield routes despite his less than ideal 5-foot-8 height.

Robinson, according to Daboll, is more than just a slot receiver.

"I think he can play inside, and I think he's strong enough and fast enough, even though he's a smaller, shorter guy, that can contribute outside, too," Daboll said after the draft.

"Again, what we're trying to do is put as many generating pieces out there to create pace and stretch the field, whether it be vertical or horizontally, and this is another good guy that has ability to run after the catch, which is an important aspect of it."

Maurice Canady Making Some Plays

Oct 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Maurice Canady (26) looks on prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Giants added cornerback Maurice Canady on May 18. Canady, a player who had been with the Ravens and then defensive coordinator Wink Martindale from 2017 to part of 2019, has wasted little time making plays during practice, showing his familiarity with Martindale's system.

In OTA No. 7, Canady ended practice with an interception on a two-point conversion attempt. Canady, who has battled injuries since entering the league as a sixth-round draft pick, saw the most coverage snaps (263) in 2019, a year that he spent time on both the Ravens and Jets rosters.

That season, Canady posted his best NFL coverage rating (86.1), breaking up a career-high four passes and recording his first career interception.

The Giants cornerbacks room is very young following the release of veteran James Bradberry, so perhaps the coaches believe that Canady can be one of the veteran voices to help the younger players along. If he can stay healthy while contributing in spot situations this summer, he could sneak onto the bottom of the depth chart at cornerback.

 

Don't Count Darius Slayton Out Yet

Darius Slayton

With the Giants having added Kadarius Toney in the first round last year and Robinson in the second round this year, many wondered why the team retained receiver Darius Slayton who doesn't contribute on special teams despite being a projected fourth or fifth receiver, and who could yield a $2.5 million cap savings.

With good reason. After an outstanding rookie season in which Slayton led the Giants with eight touchdowns scored (all receptions) and sowed a promising 48 percent contested catch rate, his numbers have steadily declined since.

But the Giants aren't ready to give up on the 6-foot-1, 194-pound Slayton, who came up with a tipped pass along the sideline while managing to stay in bounds during Tuesday's practice. For one, Slayton has fought through some injuries the last two years, missing four games (all last season) over that span.

Slayton, who has never been a receiver known for his ability to separate well--per NFL NextGen Stats, his annual average separation yardage was 2.2 in 2019, 2.3 in 2020, and 3 yards last year--has also had problems with drops. In the last two seasons, he's dropped 12 of his 15 career targets.

Still, with players getting a fresh start under this new coaching regime, Daboll has been encouraged by what Slayton has shown him this spring.

"He's been dependable," he said. "He's known what to do. He doesn't talk a whole lot. Pretty quiet guy but a pro. I've got a lot of respect for him--how he handles his business both on and off the field. He's done a good job."

That's one reason why Slayton will get a chance to compete for a roster spot--that and it would probably send the wrong kind of message if the team, which currently has $6.22 million in cap space, cuts a young player before giving him a chance.

