New York Giants OTA No. 7 Takeaways

Initially a head-scratcher of a pick, Giants' second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson might win over his critics sooner than later.

According to the Giants' media, the rookie hauled in two touchdown receptions, one from Daniel Jones and another from Tyrod Taylor. While the Giants don't go into the way Robinson is being deployed in the offense, head coach Brian Daboll has said in the past that they have a very specific role in mind for the former Kentucky receiver.

In his breakdown of how Robinson and fellow slot receiver Kadarius Toney can be deployed in the offense simultaneously, Giants Country's Brandon Olsen surmised that Robinson's role could be similar to what Stefon Diggs was asked execute up in Buffalo.

Want another reason to like Robinson, who ran a lot of screens and flat routes in college? The receiver posted a 70 percent contested catch rate on a 20.4 percent contested target rate on his downfield routes despite his less than ideal 5-foot-8 height.

Robinson, according to Daboll, is more than just a slot receiver.

"I think he can play inside, and I think he's strong enough and fast enough, even though he's a smaller, shorter guy, that can contribute outside, too," Daboll said after the draft.

"Again, what we're trying to do is put as many generating pieces out there to create pace and stretch the field, whether it be vertical or horizontally, and this is another good guy that has ability to run after the catch, which is an important aspect of it."