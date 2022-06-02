New York Giants OTA No. 8 Takeaways

With Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, and Kadarius Toney all sporting red jerseys (which means they cannot participate in team drills due to undisclosed medical issues), a guy who keeps getting some reps with the first team is receiver Travis Toivonen.

Toivonen, per reports from the Giants, has made a few nice catches, including three touchdown catches on Wednesday, including a reported 4th-and-1 conversion.

Toivonen, who was on the Giants practice squad last year, has impressive size, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 212 pounds. He played his college ball at North Dakota.

In 42 games played for the Fighting Hawks, he caught 139 balls for 1719 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 40.9 receiving yards per game. He also had ten rushing attempts for 89 yards and two scores.

Toivonen, who had just two dropped balls in college and hauled in 50 percent of his contested catches, could be a guy to keep an eye on as the Giants try to sort out the bottom of their receiving depth chart.

David Sills V, who has done just enough to hang around on the practice squad, had a strong practice Wednesday where he was on the receiving end of two touchdowns, one thrown by backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor and the other by Davis Webb.

Sills is another big-bodied receiver, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 211 pounds. He began his NFL career on the Bills practice squad in 2019 but then was released and signed by the Giants that same season,

Taylor and C.J. Board connected on two touchdown passes. Board is not quite the skyscraper as some of the other receivers on the roster, but at 6-foot-2 and 182 pounds, he's no shrimp either. Board brings special teams value to the Giants and is looking to ride that wave toward a roster spot.