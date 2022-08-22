New York Giants Preseason Game 2 Risers and Fallers

The New York Giants topped the Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in their second preseason game, a game in which the team showed some improvement in both individual and unit areas. Let’s look at some risers and fallers from this second preseason game.

QB Daniel Jones | RISER

Jones has been polarizing this offseason, and even in the first preseason game, his performance was praised by some and dismissed by others.

There’s no way to interpret his performance in this game. It didn't matter who the competition was on the other side, Jones operated the offense efficiently and effectively.

He was smart when he had to escape the pocket and got out of bounds on his scramble. He was decisive in his reads and delivered a lot of passes that allowed the receiver to succeed. It was a good sign for the embattled quarterback, and it should be a source of confidence going into the final week of the preseason.

QB Webb | RISER

In Webb’s second stint with the Giants, he looks more athletic moving around on the field and in the pocket. He also looked to make plays and distributed the ball to multiple receivers.

He finished the game after a couple of series were given to Tyrod Taylor, completing 22 of his 27 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns. He also dealt very well with an extremely makeshift offensive line that included a guy playing center for the first time who had only been with the team for a few days.

WR Alex Bachman | RISER

Bachman remains a long shot to stick around on the roster, but there is no denying that he helped his stock by being the most productive receiver on the field Sunday night.

He hauled in both of Webb’s touchdowns en route to an 11-catch 122-yard performance. He displayed strong hands and good route running. He understood how to find holes in coverage and settle in the window so that the quarterback could locate him. With guys like Collin Johnson and David Sills having good performances as well, it was important for Bachman to keep his name in the light.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux | RISER

Thibodeaux flashed the speed and explosiveness we would expect from a high draft pick edge rusher. He had a rush where he bull-rushed the tackle, then his next opportunity, he faked inside with his hands dipped to get underneath the hands of the tackle and was able to force the quarterback to get rid of the ball before he was ready.

There’s an argument that he should have drawn a holding penalty. He was also strong at the point of attack. He was able to maintain his gap and even push back the blocker.

What was most impressive was his coverage skills. On more than a couple of occasions, he was out in coverage and looked fluid, covering tight ends or dropping into his zone areas. Thibodeaux suffered the MCL injury and will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, but the Giants are undoubtedly thankful that it wasn't something worse.

ILB Tae Crowder | RISER

While many people have been talking about the rookie interior linebackers during camp, Crowder has been quietly putting together a great camp. That work was on display against the Bengals as he was in the backfield, making life miserable for ball carriers.

He looks more decisive in his reads and shows the explosiveness he displayed during his time at the University of Georgia. He may be able to keep the rookies off his heels if this continues.

CB Darnay Holmes | RISER

Holmes has been manning the slot with authority all training camp. While many thought rookie Cordale Flott would come in and man that position, it has been Holmes, his football IQ, and his knack for finding the ball that has kept him on the field.

In the game, he shut down interior routes and made sure he tackles when needed. His abilities as a safety and cornerback make him ideal for the position, and now that he is given a chance, he is making the most of it.

TE Daniel Bellinger | FALLER

The previous tight end for the Giants fell out of favor with the team and fans because of issues with drops. The very scenario Bellinger found himself in on Sunday is what essentially ran Evan Engram out of town.

A simple pass from Daniel Jones on a crossing route ricocheted off Bellinger’s hands and into the arms of a defender. You could hear the audible groans from a fanbase who remembers those types of plays all too well.

Bellinger has proven decent so far as a blocker but not devastating. So if he is to be a legitimate factor as a tight end of this team, he will need to produce as a receiver as well, and two catches for 10 yards and an interception will not cut it.

WR C.J. Board | FALLER

Board played Jekyll and Hyde Sunday night. He could flash some good return skills on one kickoff return, even though it was called back due to a penalty.

On his next kickoff return, he coughed up the ball and put the defense in the worst position, defending a short field. Special teams need to be special this year for the Giants, and you could see the frustration on head coach Brian Daboll’s face as he reacted to the lost possession.

There are so many options for the Giants that it can be plays like these that make the difference between making the roster or making the waiver wire.

