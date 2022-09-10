Skip to main content

New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Unique Ponderings" Edition

Let's go ahead and open up this week's mailbag.

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.

From Joel M.: Can anyone else but me also see the potential for a Refrigerator Perry-like role on offense or a role against the big nose tackles of teams like Eagles and Ravens?

What's up, Joel? I'm not sure who you have that role in mind for or if this even pertains to the Giants--are you thinking Dexter Lawrence, perhaps? Anyway, as I recall, Refrigerator Perry was kind of a unique situation. But, could there be instances where a player does double duty? Sure. Nikita Whitlock did so a few short years ago for the Giants--he was a college defensive tackle that was too small for the role in the NFL. Hence, they converted him to fullback, but I remember he took a smattering of snaps at defensive tackle for the Giants in a lost season. That all being said, I don't think we'll see another "Refrigerator Perry '' type for a long while.

From Hy K. When questions about the injury bug came up years ago, it was noted that Stanford University's football team successfully minimized injuries by incorporating flexibility exercises. Shannon Turley introduced this. Have the New York Giants incorporated such exercises?

What's up, Hy? To my knowledge, the Giants have stretching and flexibility exercises. I don't know if they're mandatory or optional, but they offer a wide range of movement exercises to improve flexibility. They also offer massage and foam rolling aimed at helping all that.

From Joseph S. In thinking about things, it seems that the Giants have been building their offense more around Saquon Barkley than Daniel Jones. Do you agree, and do you think this means they are leaning toward keeping Barkley over Jones?

Great question, Joseph. First, I don't agree that the offense has been solely built around Barkley. I think the coaching staff has tried to implement plays that fit the strengths of their players, whether that's Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, etc. That's what a good coaching staff does. As for leaning toward keeping Barkley, I think it's too soon to say who, if anyone, this regime is leaning toward keeping. But I will say this much, for what it's worth.

If Barkley goes out and has himself a season, I franchise tag him if I'm the Giants. Over the Cap projects the 2023 franchise tag for a running back to be $12.696 million, which is the third lowest tender of the franchise tags. The franchise tag for a quarterback is $31.497 million, and I'm sorry, but I'm not tagging Daniel Jones for that amount regardless of what kind of season he has this year, even if it's a good season (I'd be concerned about a one-hit-wonder type of year).

I think we're a long way off from that decision coming into focus, but it sure could make for an interesting one.

