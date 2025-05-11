Giants Country

New York Giants Rookies Shine: Dart Impresses and Draft Class Shows Promise (Podcast)

What did we learn from watching the team's draft choices and other young prospects after two days of light practices? Which players stood out and made the best impression?

Paul Dottino

Eat Rutherford, NJ -- May 9, 2025 -- Jaxson Dart with Abdul Carter after Carter spoke to the media following practice at Giants Rookie Minicamp.
Welcome to another episode of the Big Blue Breakdown on New York Giants On SI! This episode dives into a full recap of the Giants’ rookie minicamp in East Rutherford. 

Over two eventful days, the Giants welcomed their seven draft picks, a crop of undrafted rookie free agents, and a host of tryout hopefuls, all hungry for a spot on the roster. 

We’ll break down early impressions of each draft pick—from Jaxson Dart’s poise and leadership as quarterback in windy conditions, to Abdul Carter’s quick adaptation and determination to make his mark, and the standouts among the undrafted crew. 

Plus, get the inside scoop on position group shifts, number selections, and what’s next for these young Giants as they prepare for OTAs and the long journey ahead. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just tuning in for the latest Giants insights, you won’t want to miss this breakdown of the newest faces in blue!

Paul Dottino
Paul Dottino is an Emmy-award-winning broadcaster who has been a host/reporter on the New York Giants broadcast team since 2009. He has worked on the New York Giants beat for several electronic and print media outlets since 1983, with various roles at NFL Network, WFAN-AM, ESPN New York, WOR-AM, WNEW-AM, and The (N.J.) Record. During that time, he also has been a radio play-by-play voice for New York Giants preseason games and a TV play-by-play voice for Division I college football/basketball/baseball games carried by many national and regional cable outlets, including CBS Sports Network, FS1, YES, MSG, ESPN+, and SNY.

