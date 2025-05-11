New York Giants Rookies Shine: Dart Impresses and Draft Class Shows Promise (Podcast)
Welcome to another episode of the Big Blue Breakdown on New York Giants On SI! This episode dives into a full recap of the Giants’ rookie minicamp in East Rutherford.
Over two eventful days, the Giants welcomed their seven draft picks, a crop of undrafted rookie free agents, and a host of tryout hopefuls, all hungry for a spot on the roster.
We’ll break down early impressions of each draft pick—from Jaxson Dart’s poise and leadership as quarterback in windy conditions, to Abdul Carter’s quick adaptation and determination to make his mark, and the standouts among the undrafted crew.
Plus, get the inside scoop on position group shifts, number selections, and what’s next for these young Giants as they prepare for OTAs and the long journey ahead. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just tuning in for the latest Giants insights, you won’t want to miss this breakdown of the newest faces in blue!
