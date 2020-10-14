SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Stressing Pocket Awareness with Daniel Jones

Patricia Traina

Through five weeks of play, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones boasts the third-best average time to pass attempt among quarterbacks who have taken at least 80% of their team’s snaps.

Jones’s 2.77-second average falls just behind Seattle’s Russell Wilson (2.81 seconds) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (2.79 seconds). Yet among that same sample group, Jones has a 61% completion percentage, 12th out of the 13 eligible quarterbacks, while being dead last in touchdown passes thrown and tied for third (with Deshaun Watson of the Texans and Ryan Fitzpatrick of Miami) for most interceptions tossed.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Big Blue+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants O-line Coach Explains Why Andrew Thomas is Struggling Inside

Like many rookies, Thomas has had his good and bad days, but the one thing he continues to struggle with is handling inside pressure. Here's why that is and what offensive line coach Marc Colombo is trying to do to help Thomas correct that.

Patricia Traina

by

Dinodawg

New York Giants Sign WR Austin Mack, Waive Damion Ratley

Why the move was made--and an update on the plans for Sterling Shepard.

Patricia Traina

by

FishSkale

New York Giants Progress Defined, Game Balls, An Encouraging Statistic and Some Leftovers from Week 5

Joe Judge defines what he considers as "progress" being made by this Giants team, plus some thoughts on general manager Dave Gettleman, how Judge has been different from other Giants head coaches, Daniel Jones and game balls from Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Stressful Schedules, Receiving Reinforcements and More

Notable leftovers from Monday's Giants media sessions

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina

New York Giants Report Card Week 5

The Giants fought and kept it close, but it wasn't enough to earn higher grades this week.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

How Will The Giants Replace Lorenzo Carter?

The Giants have some options to replace injured outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter. Will they go with the proven veterans, or will they give their rookies an opportuntity?

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants Podcast: A Deep Dive into What's Wrong with the Giants

Football Game Plan's Emory Hunt joins today's podcast to explore some of the things the Giants need to clean up to turn things around.

Patricia Traina

Giants Hurt Themselves in 37-34 Loss to Cowboys | Takeaways

Before this team starts clinging to how bad the NFC East is, it better find its own identity fast.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Giants, Jets Currently Battling It Out for No. 1 Pick in 2021 Draft

There's still a lot of football left to be played, but if that football doesn't result in wins, at least Giants fans will have something to look forward to.

Patricia Traina

The Ripple Effects of Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott's Injury

A look at the potential impact of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending and devastating ankle injury.

Jackson Thompson

by

Jackson Thompson