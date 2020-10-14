New York Giants Stressing Pocket Awareness with Daniel Jones

Through five weeks of play, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones boasts the third-best average time to pass attempt among quarterbacks who have taken at least 80% of their team’s snaps.

Jones’s 2.77-second average falls just behind Seattle’s Russell Wilson (2.81 seconds) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (2.79 seconds). Yet among that same sample group, Jones has a 61% completion percentage, 12th out of the 13 eligible quarterbacks, while being dead last in touchdown passes thrown and tied for third (with Deshaun Watson of the Texans and Ryan Fitzpatrick of Miami) for most interceptions tossed.